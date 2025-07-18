Boo to You! Happy Summerween to all who celebrate.
The Disney Store isn't wasting any time joining in on the early Halloween fun -- it's diving headfirst into the season with a collection that's hauntingly good.
Disney's new Haunted Mansion Collection is packed with must-have finds that fans of all ages will adore. Of course, you'll find the classics -- like spirit jerseys and other fan-favorite fashion staples -- but it's the new additions that really steal the spotlight.
We're especially enchanted by the Haunted Library bookends, a clever way to add some eerie charm to your home décor this Halloween and beyond. And don't miss the Doom Buggy Night Light -- perfect for little ones who want to keep the Halloween spirit glowing all year long.
Chilled to the bone by how good this all sounds? Scroll down to shop some of our favorite picks from the collection!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Hitchhiking Ghosts in Doom Buggy Light-Up Figure – The Haunted Mansion – Large 19 1/2''
- $85
- Disney Store
Constance Hatchaway Plush Doll – The Haunted Mansion – 16 1/2''
- $49.99
- Disney Store
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."