Calling all ghouls: Summerween is back for 2025, and the trend is even more popular than last year!
The fun Halloween-meets-summer trend is one we told you about in 2024, and interest continues tick upward as we head into the 2025 summer season.
Below, read more about the Summerween trend.
What's in store for Summerween 2025 and beyond?
After seeing Halloween fanatics embrace the trend last year, stores jumped on Summerween drops early this year.
After the viral success of last year's Hippie Hallow line, for example, Michaels released its first two Halloween lines earlier this month on Friday, June 13, with an accompanying press release that detailed the company's plans for three additional lines coming later this summer.
Michaels' Trick or Treat line -- out now -- encapsulates Halloween's traditional look with orange, black, green and purple pieces that play on all the imagery you know and love, some with a special twist. The Sweet & Spooky collection, meanwhile, takes inspiration from 1990s punk themes (think early Hot Topic vibes), offering coffins, cats, and more in a bold yet girly pink and black color scheme.
July 25 will see the launch of Dead Regency, an assortment of darkly enchanting pieces featuring nods to Edgar Allen Poe, Victor Frankenstein, and ornate, crystal-draped candelabras that would work equally well for Halloween or a year-round eerie atmosphere. You can also shop the Iridescent Moon line that day if you enjoy Michaels' signature witchy pieces that make an appearance year after year -- diehards will know the cult classic witch canvas is back and ready to round out a magical gallery wall.
The final launch from Michaels, Alice's Adventure, is a totally unique one and arrives during the final days of Summerween, just in time for prime pre-fall decorating. Based on "Alice in Wonderland," the topsy-turvy line of checkered kitchenware, wooden playing card cutouts in shadow boxes, royal frogs, and a melange of other red and black accoutrement is a hotly anticipated and wholly unique take on decorating for the holiday.
"GMA" was in attendance at the recent Michaels Halloween preview in New York City where we saw all the lines in their full glory, and those ready to dive in on the creepy, kooky and cutesy will be thrilled with the offerings.
TJX stores are also going all in on Summerween, with early releases of kitschy, zany objects like lei-wearing skeleton pillows and swimming skeleton-printed sheets hitting Marshall's and T.J. Maxx shelves (in-person and online, as you'll see below) as sister store HomeGoods winds down stocking its summer wares in anticipation of its yearly all-out Halloween hullabaloo. While HomeGoods shut down online sales several seasons ago, its brick and mortar stores are something of a mecca to those who enjoy the hunt for a good "Code Orange" -- gift your favorite Halloween enthusiast a gift card to encourage their seasonal adventures.
HomeGoods connected "GMA" with two of its Featured Finders, lifestyle influencers Emily Welch and Steffy Degreff, who each offered their own perspectives on Summerween.
Welch said she takes a fun, sunny approach to Summerween by "hosting backyard movie nights with fun food like mummy hot dogs, jack-o-lantern burgers and pizza with cheese the shapes of ghosts."
"I love sneaking in colorful glass pumpkins, bright skulls and playful ghost blankets into my everyday décor for a lighthearted take," she explained when asked about her Summerween decor style, adding, "But if I’m hosting a Summerween party, I go all-in with classic black and orange."
Degreff also knows how to cultivate a top-notch Summerween vibe and told us Summerween is her "favorite holiday -- right after Halloween, of course!"
"My birthday is July 13th, so every year I kick off the festivities with a trip to HomeGoods to pick out some new Halloween décor," she said.
Degreff said she prefers to keep things classic with her Halloween picks, adding faux florals, ceramic and glass candles, and seasonal curtains throughout the tail end of summer before ramping it up with Halloween statement pieces as October inches closer.
"I’ve always started decorating for Halloween early so I can enjoy all of the hard work that goes into it longer," she explained, "and I’m so happy the rest of the world is finally catching on!"
Lowe's is also on the bandwagon, having brought out last year's popular Kraken yard decoration early this year, as well as a full line inspired by Disney's The Haunted Mansion, available to shop online now.
That collection, as well as their more recently released Disney and Snoopy Halloween offerings, are selling out quickly, so make sure to grab anything that captures your heart now before it's long gone. The blow molds are especially tempting, especially with the vintage blow mold market making nostalgic versions of decades past skyrocket with vintage dealers and online resellers.
What's behind the surge in Summerween interest?
Social media is a huge factor in the intensifying trend, from lifestyle influencers posting everything from Summerween hauls to party inspiration that helps stretch the season into a year-round celebration.
One company that saw a surge in interest earlier in the year is US Ghost Adventures, a destination for scare-seekers that offers overnight stays in some of America's most "haunted" spots, like the Lizzie Borden House and the Welty House in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
"We've seen a surge in demand for haunted experiences during the summer months, and it's clear people are craving year-round thrills," the company's founder, Lance Zaal, told "GMA," noting that "Summerween gives fans a fun excuse to mix ghost stories with warm nights, pool parties and paranormal adventures."
He added that the increase in interest starts in early June, around the same time stores are starting to launch their creepy-cute collections.
If you've been bitten by the Summerween bug, keep reading to browse decor, party supplies, outdoor decorations and more. Check back soon as we update these picks so you can see what else is up for grabs for Halloween fanatics who can never start celebrating (and shopping) too early.
Summerween decorations for the whole home
Sprinkle touches of cute-but-scary decor throughout your home with fun pieces like these summery skeleton pillows, a watermelon jack-o'-lantern planter or a vampiric print you can leave up all year. We've even included a plush version of the character who started it all, the Summerween Trickster, whose appearance in the cartoon series "Gravity Falls" way back in 2012 is believed to be the origin of the word "Summerween."
Summerween party supplies
Bring the scary vibes to your next hot weather get-together with a coffin cooler, a Summerween banner, or even cute and creepy earrings to dress up your party look.
Summerween blankets, towels and more
Spread the Summerween mood throughout your home with these fun sheet sets, hand towels for the kitchen or bathroom, and a cozy blanket to snuggle in while you watch your favorite horror movie.
Set the Summerween table
Plan for a Summerween feast when you serve your favorite terrifying libations in ghost glasses or serve dinner on Cynthia Rowley placemats featuring adorable ghosts having a great time in the sun.
Get a head start on Halloween porch and yard decor
Prepare to go all-out for Halloween in a few months by taking advantage of early sales on yard decorations scary enough to wake the dead.
