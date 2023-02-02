If colder weather isn't your vibe, a warm spring break vacation may be in your future.

To help you prepare, we've rounded up a variety of swimsuits for women, including both bikinis and one-piece swimsuits. Shop retailers like Abercrombie & Fitch, Old Navy and Maisonette as well as Aerie swimsuits and brands available on Amazon.

Plus, shop multiple styles, including high-waisted bikinis, bandeau or halter bikini tops and more flattering swimsuits. And for those who can't decide between a new one-piece or a new bikini, we also have monokinis from brands like SKIMS and Good American.

Continue below to shop!

Bikinis

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Wide Strap Underwire Bikini Top Price: $55 • From: Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now This wide-strap underwire bikini top comes in a scrunch fabric with unlined cups and back hook detail.

Aerie Aerie Lightly Lined Underwire Bikini Top Price : $31.46 • 30% Savings Aerie Original: $44.95 Shop Now This lightly lined underwire bikini top is available in three different colorways, including this pretty floral and butterfly print.

Aerie Aerie Crossover High Waisted Bikini Bottom Price: $24.46 • From: Aerie Shop Now

Maisonette Sister Swim Women’s Bowe Top Ruffle, Vintage Tiki Price: $80 • From: Maisonette Shop Now This female-founded Sister Swim bikini top features a supportive ribbed fabric with underwired cups.

Bravissimo Bravissimo Carbis Bay Bikini Top Price: $72 • From: Bravissimo Shop Now This Bravissimo bra-sized swimwear top is available for D cups and up. It's a "swim crop top with no fiddly back fastening," the brand's website says. Pair it with the matching Carbis Bay Tie Side Brief.

Good American Good American Always Fits Scoop Top Price: $55 • From: Good American Shop Now Good American's Always Fit Scoop Top is "lined for extra support" and has a wide bottom band, the brand's website reads. It "can stretch up or down a size while keeping its shape, so you buy once and it fits always."

Free People Belle The Label The Oracle Bikini Top Price: $144 • From: Free People Shop Now This Belle The Label bikini top comes in 12 different colors to suit your own style. Mix and match it with bottoms you already own or pair it with the brand's matching bottoms.

Maisonette Mola Mola Women's Andy Top, Red Carnation Price: $78.20 • From: Maisonette Shop Now This Mola Mola strapless bikini top ties in the back and features a colorful floral print. "Founded by 2 sisters in 2011, Mola Mola reflects the spontaneity of those born in the shores of the Caribbean," Maisonette's website explains.

Maisonette Low-Rise Rib-Knit String Bikini Swim Bottoms for Women Price : $9.99 • 60% Savings Old Navy Original: $24.99 Shop Now These side-tie bikini bottoms are great for mixing and matching with various bikini tops in your wardrobe.

Maisonette Rib-Knit Triangle String Bikini Swim Top for Women Price : $9.97 • 63% Savings Old Navy Original: $26.99 Shop Now

Aerie Aerie Crossover High Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottom Price : $20.97 • 40% Savings Aerie Original: $34.95 Shop Now This five-star bikini bottom features a crossover waistband with a V-seam for a flattering fit.

Aerie Aerie Triangle Bikini Top Price : $20.97 • 40% Savings Aerie Original: $34.95 Shop Now

Andie Andie The 90s High Waisted Bottom Price: $30 to $56 • From: Andie Shop Now Andie's 90s high-waisted bottom comes in 18 different colors, including navy, olive floral, cherry red, black, mocha and more. It has cheeky coverage, a high-rise and a high-leg cut.

Revolve L*SPACE Fused Ry Bikini Bottom Price: $106 • From: Revolve Shop Now This L*SPACE high-waist bikini bottom is a Revolve bestseller.

One-piece swimsuits

J.Crew J.Crew Ruched bandeau one-piece Price: $118 • From: J.Crew Shop Now J.Crew's bandeau one-piece swimsuit comes in six colors and two styles: classic and long torso.

Old Navy Old Navy Quilted One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit for Women Price: $49.99 • From: Old Navy Shop Now A simple white swimsuit is a staple for summer. We love this one-shoulder style from Old Navy, available in sizes XS to 4X.

SKIMS SKIMS Swim Cutout Monokini Price: $88 • From: SKIMS Shop Now The SKIMS cutout monokini features a scoop neckline and is available in seven colors, including this Almond suit.

Andie Andie The Bells Price: $112 • From: Andie Shop Now This sporty one-piece is available in three bright and bold colors. It has medium coverage on its bottom, light bust support and removable cups.

H&M H&M High-leg one-shoulder swimsuit Price: $34.99 • From: H&M Shop Now Looking for a swimsuit with cut-out detail? Look no further. This H&M one is available in three colors, too.

Revolve House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Rosa One Piece Price: $128 • From: Revolve Shop Now We love the contrast trim and sheen finish on this House of Harlow 1960 swimsuit.

Maisonette Women's Ocean Isle One Piece, Black Price: $88 • From: Maisonette Shop Now This chic one-piece features removable bra cups and is fully lined. "New or soon to be Mom? We’ve got her covered, the rib fabric and elasticity are perfect for the growing bump as well as post-baby," Maisonette's website reads.

Amazon RELLECIGA Women's High Cut Bandeau One Piece Swimsuits with Adjustable Shoulder Straps Price: $32.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now Shop this one piece swimsuit on Amazon; it features a high cut style with adjustable shoulder straps and removable padding.

Good American Good American Always Fits Monokini Price: $28.99 • From: Good American Shop Now Good American's monokini is "cut from an innovative fabric that stretches up or down a size while keeping its shape," the brand's website reads. It has a cheeky fit and is lined for extra support.

Old Navy Tie-Shoulder Striped Seersucker Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit for Women Price : $40 • 19% Savings Old Navy Original: $49.99 Shop Now This Old Navy one-piece is available in sizes XS to 4X. It features tie-shoulder straps and a sweetheart neckline.

Maisonette Hermoza Women's Belted Marisa One-Piece Swimsuit, Sage Price: $158 • From: Maisonette Shop Now Hermoza's belted one-piece features a square neckline and a pretty sage print. Plus, it easily doubles as a bodysuit as you transition from a day at the beach to dinnertime.

Amazon CUPSHE Women's One Piece Swimsuit Tummy Control V Neck Bathing Suits Price: $32.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now This Cupshe one-piece swimsuit is a bestseller on Amazon. It's available in colors like black, yellow, orange and more. It's shirred at the waist and has adjustable shoulder straps.

Maisonette Minnow X Fanm Mon Women's Lagoon Tie Knot One Piece Price: $195 • From: Maisonette Shop Now "This timeless style is updated with exaggerated adjustable straps and embroidered hibiscus flower details," Maisonette's website reads.

