SKIMS, Kim Kardashian's brand of shapewear, apparel and more, regularly drops new styles, colors and fabrics for their collections. This week, SKIMS launched its new holiday shop with a campaign featuring NFL MVP and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes along with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and their two children.
"This is our first campaign as a family, and shooting for SKIMS all together was an awesome moment,” Patrick Mahomes said in a press release. “I’m all about comfort and these sets will be my go-to at home all season.”
The SKIMS holiday shop includes SKIMS limited-edition gifts for everyone on your list, from cozy matching sets (perfect for your family's holiday cards!) to sleepwear, slippers, pre-packaged boxer packs and much more. There are also slouchy socks, knit blankets, and gift bags -- so you can shop everything in one place.
“The matching sets and prints are so adorable and cozy. SKIMS will be a staple for our entire family for the holidays and beyond,” Brittany Mahomes added.
