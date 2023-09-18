We're always excited to check out new SKIMS launches.

SKIMS, Kim Kardashian's brand of shapewear, apparel and more, regularly drops new styles, colors and fabrics for their collections. This week, SKIMS launched its new holiday shop with a campaign featuring NFL MVP and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes along with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and their two children.

"This is our first campaign as a family, and shooting for SKIMS all together was an awesome moment,” Patrick Mahomes said in a press release. “I’m all about comfort and these sets will be my go-to at home all season.”

The SKIMS holiday shop includes SKIMS limited-edition gifts for everyone on your list, from cozy matching sets (perfect for your family's holiday cards!) to sleepwear, slippers, pre-packaged boxer packs and much more. There are also slouchy socks, knit blankets, and gift bags -- so you can shop everything in one place.

“The matching sets and prints are so adorable and cozy. SKIMS will be a staple for our entire family for the holidays and beyond,” Brittany Mahomes added.

Continue below to shop the latest and be sure to check back as new collections are released!

