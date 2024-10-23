The fall season is truly the best time to enjoy warm stews, soups, roasts and more.
Beyond cooking delectable meals at home, Dutch ovens are a great holiday gift idea for the new homeowner or host on your list.
The classic kitchen essential will elevate your kitchen's aesthetic and become a go-to for cooking year-round.
Below, we spoke with New York Times bestselling author and food content creator Dan Pelosi about everything you need to know when shopping for the perfect Dutch oven -- whether for you or a loved one.
This kitchen tool, with proper care and the tips below, could last you (or them) a lifetime.
What material is best for a Dutch oven?
Pelosi is a believer in enameled cast iron. According to him, this material not only distributes heat evenly but also holds it well, making it ideal for slow-cooking and braising. Pelosi also mentioned his preference for a white interior over black.
"I need to be able to see the color of my food as I cook it," he said, noting that this helps in monitoring the progress of dishes and ensuring perfect results every time.
What size and shape are the most versatile?
For versatility, Pelosi swears by a 5.5-quart round Dutch oven. He said he finds this size perfect for most cooking needs, from soups to stews. When asked about shape, Pelosi suggested round Dutch ovens over oval or square ones for everyday use.
"The round shape is great for stirring or whisking," he explained, though he acknowledged that an oval oven can be useful for larger roasts or special occasions.
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven with Lid, 5.5 Quart, Flame
- $307.17
- $419.95
- Amazon
Is it worth investing in an expensive Dutch oven?
For those wondering if they need to splurge on a premium Dutch oven, Pelosi is a strong advocate for investing in quality.
"I believe that the larger expense for something that will never need to be replaced is the way to go if you can swing it," he said.
While more affordable options can work for everyday use, Pelosi said he believes the long-term benefits of a well-made Dutch oven are worth the investment.
Pelosi's pick
When it comes to brand recommendations, Le Creuset is Pelosi's top choice. He said he's been using this iconic brand for years and finds its performance and durability unmatched.
"It lasts forever as long as you take care of it!" he said, pointing to the brand’s ability to maintain its quality over time, even with frequent use.
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 9 qt., Marseille
- $499.95
- Amazon
More 'GMA' picks:
The Ultimate Dutch Oven Cookbook: The Best Recipes on the Planet for Everyone's Favorite Pot
- $15.99
- $22.99
- Amazon