The holiday hosting season is right around the corner, and a charcuterie board can be a great way to take hosting to the next level.
A stunning charcuterie board spread with a mix of seasonal flavors can transform a regular appetizer into a beloved festive centerpiece.
To execute a great board, shopping for accessories like small bowls, spreaders and cheese knives can really make all the difference. The board itself is also an important piece of the equation.
Whether you're shopping for something with more of festive touch (hello, Christmas tree board) or to gift the host in your life, we have tips below that will give your shopping list a serious upgrade.
Get ready to deck the halls and your charcuterie board this holiday season. Scroll on for tips and picks to shop.
Choose the right size and material
For your board itself, there are a handful of great options, but it is important to pick out a size that will suit the needs of your party and headcount.
If you're looking for a way to keep cheese cool, opting for a marble board might be the way to go. Another point to keep in mind is making sure they are food-safe and easy to clean.
Opt for a board with sections
Some boards come with small cutouts or indentations to help you set your board up seamlessly if you are new to charcuterie. You can also add extra small ramekins for dimension and holding snacks like olives or nuts.
Invest in good accessories: Spreaders, knives, etc.
A good set of cheese knives and spreaders is ideal for setting the charcuterie board scene. We've picked a range of prices and sets for you to browse below.
