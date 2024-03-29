Whether you are shopping for a new homeowner or an aspiring chef, you can bring a smile to that special friend or family member's face with a thoughtful gift for their home.

And in case someone is hosting you for a springtime soiree or Mother's Day brunch, we have plenty of seasonal delights to offer.

We're rounding up some of our favorite home gift finds, from the viral Our Place Always Pan to recipe journals, candles, pizza ovens and more.

Scroll on to shop the best home offerings at every price point.

Sign up for our new "GMA" Shop newsletter to get the latest deals delivered to your inbox and discover more products to help you live your best life.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

$50 and under

Rifle Paper Co. Hydrangea Tea Towel $24 Rifle Paper Co. Shop Now

Anthropologie Fiorella Coupe Glasses, Set of 4 $64 Anthropologie Shop Now

Crate & Barrel Elia Olive Oil Cake Almond & Citrus $30 Crate & Barrel Shop Now

Amazon Aesop Reverence Aromatique Hand Wash $43 Amazon Shop Now

Baublebar Put The Cute In Charcuterie Bottle Opener $38 Baublebar Shop Now

Papier Eat Well Recipe Journal $38 Papier Shop Now

Crate & Barrel Ruffled Pie Dish $24.95 Crate & Barrel Shop Now

Etsy Resin cheeseboard with cheese knife by HyggeHandmadeHome $42 to $60 Etsy Shop Now

CB2 Swarm Glass Honey Pot and Dipper $8.95 CB2 Shop Now

West Elm Starlight Lead-Free Crystal Glassware Sets, Champagne, Set of 4 $48 to $96 West Elm Shop Now

$100 and under

Anthropologie Turkuaz Kitchen Posy Cake Stand $68 Anthropologie Shop Now

44% off Sur La Table Cuisinart Electric Fondue Set, 3 Qt. $79.95

$145 Sur La Table Shop Now

Nordstrom MALIN+GOETZ Strawberry Scented Candle $64 Nordstrom Shop Now

Anthropologie Morgan Wine Glasses, Set of 4 $56 Anthropologie Shop Now

Sur La Table Sugarfina Sweet And Sparkling Candy Bento Box, Set Of 8 $68 Sur La Table Shop Now

15% off Amazon Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Round Dutch Oven, 6 Quart, Light Pink $54.72

$64.59 Amazon Shop Now

Uncommon Goods Personalized Family Recipe Board $100 Uncommon Goods Shop Now

Williams Sonoma Acacia Tall Salad Bowl $99.95 Williams Sonoma Shop Now

$200 and under

Uncommon Goods Indoor S'mores Fire Pit $155 Uncommon Goods Shop Now

Our Place Always Pan 2.0 $150 Our Place Shop Now

Williams Sonoma GreenPan Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick Covered Fry Pan, 12" $179.95 Williams Sonoma Shop Now

20% off CB2 'Mastering the Art of French Cooking' by Julia Child, Black Leather Edition $116

$145 CB2 Shop Now

Worth the splurge

Anthropologie Simone Mirror $548 Anthropologie Shop Now

Nordstrom Diptyque Roses Large Scented Candle $220 Nordstrom Shop Now

Crate & Barrel Ooni Koda 12 Outdoor Pizza Oven $399.95 Crate & Barrel Shop Now

37% off Sur La Table All-Clad D5 Brushed Stainless Steel 10-Piece Set $899.95

$1430 Sur La Table Shop Now