It's the most wonderful time of the year... for shopping!

This year, we're rounding up our favorite finds to gift the women in your life, from gifts for your mom to the perfect items for your grandmother, sister, girlfriend, wife and more.

We're eyeing all sorts of giftable jewelry, cozy candles, classic sweaters, beauty products and more unique finds your friends and family are sure to love.

Check it all out below!

Gifts under $25

Old Navy Fair Isle Chunky Scarf for Women Price : $10 • 49% Savings Old Navy Original: $19.99 Shop Now This on-sale scarf would be a great stocking stuffer. It's also available in a multicolor print.

Sephora Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Kind Words Matte Lipstick Price: $20 • From: Sephora Shop Now For beauty lovers, gift Rare Beauty's matte lipstick, available in 10 unique shades. Plus, since each color is named with a kind word, you can choose one that reminds you of your loved one; there's "creative," a muted peach shade, "strong," a rich chocolate, and "wise," a warm brown nude, for example.

REI CamelBak Eddy+ Renew Water Bottle - 25 fl. oz. Price: $16 • From: REI Shop Now Everyone needs a resuable water bottle, and this one from CamelBak is under $25. It's also available four colors.

Sephora dae Mini Signature Shampoo & Conditioner Hair Set Price: $18 • From: Sephora Shop Now This dae hair set includes a mini shampoo and conditioner -- an ideal gift for a traveler or someone looking to try out a new hair product.

Walmart Simple Pasta by Odette Williams Price: $23.60 • From: Walmart Shop Now Pasta-lovers will love to learn to make homemade pasta using this cookbook by Odette Williams. Recipes include Beet and Carrot Agnolotti with Sage-Hazelnut Butter, Cacio e Pepe, and a Crispy Italian Sausage and Broccolini Orecchiette, among others.

Gifts under $50

Anthropologie Anthropologie Zoe Frame, 8"x10" Price: $48 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now A photo frame makes for a meaningful gift for mom -- or any person in your life. Add a special photo and they'll cherish it always.

Credo Westman Atelier Lit Up Highlight Stick Price: $48 • From: Credo Shop Now This Westman Atelier balm-like highlight stick gives the skin a dewy finish while adding hydration. It is available in three glassy shades for all the women in your life.

Sephora Maison Louis Marie No.05 Kandilli Candle Price: $36 • From: Sephora Shop Now Maison Louis Marie's Kandilli candle combines notes of ylang jasmine, tropical tuberose, and white lily. It makes the perfect gift for the holidays and as a housewarming. The candle is also phthalate-, paraben-, sulfate- and cruelty-free, according to Sephora's website.

Bombas Bombas Women's Everyday Compression Socks Price: $28 • From: Bombas Shop Now Gift these Bombas compression socks to a woman on the go or to someone who's constantly on their feet.

Anthropologie Terrain Leather Trimmed Everyday Garden Gloves Price: $38 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now If she loves to garden, these leather-trimmed garden gloves would make the perfect gift.

Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective Moss Summit Track Jacket Price : $49 • 50% Savings Girlfriend Collective Original: $98 Shop Now This lightweight track jacket from Girlfriend Collective is made from 100% recycled plastic bottles.

Fanatics '47 Women's Bauble Cuffed Knit Hat with Pom Price: $29.99 • From: Fanatics Shop Now Help her cheer on her team with a knit hat embroidered with her favorite team's logo.

Sur La Table Chemex Classic Series Drip Coffee Glass Coffee Makers Price: $49.95 • From: Sur La Table Shop Now Does she wake up and head straight for coffee? If so, gift this glass coffee maker "for the optimum extraction of full-bodied coffee that you can make as strong as you like without bitterness," Sur La Table's website explains.

Gifts under $100

Everlane Everlane The Alpaca Crew Price : $75 • 25% Savings Everlane Original: $100 Shop Now Who wouldn't want to cuddle up in a cozy alpaca crewneck sweater? This one from Everlane comes in multiple colors, from almond to charcoal, lemon and more.

Sephora Gisou Honey Infused Hair Mask Price: $57 • From: Sephora Shop Now Elevate your loved one's self-care routine with this Gisou Honey Infused Hair Mask, meant to hydrate and nourish the hair.

L.L. Bean L.L. Bean Women's Scotch Plaid Flannel Pajamas Price: $79 • From: L.L. Bean Shop Now These highly-rated pajamas are suitable for any of the women in your life. They are "made from the finest flannel for superior comfort, softness and durability," according to L.L. Bean's website.

Free People French Knot Hardwick Convertible Gloves Price: $78 • From: Free People Shop Now A pair of mittens makes a great gift for your grandmother or anyone else who's always running cold. These are convertible with a removable pop-top.

Sephora EADEM Cloud Cushion Plush Moisturizer with Ceramides + Peptides Price: $58 • From: Sephora Shop Now Gift this to the women in your life looking for an ultra-hydrating moisturizer that "quickly soothes sensitized skin, rashes, and redness," according to Sephora's website, and is suitable to wear under makeup.

Bed Bath & Beyond CHI Spin 'n Curl Ceramic 1-Inch Rotating Curler Price: $69.99 • From: Bed Bath & Beyond Shop Now The CHI Spin 'n Curl curler uses an alert to tell you when to release the automatic rotating barrel to reveal an effortless curl.

Gifts under $150

Reformation Reformation Sky Silk Top Price: $148 • From: Reformation Shop Now Gift her a beautiful silk top perfect to wear to work, out on a date night, or casually with a pair of her favorite jeans.

Skims Skims Velour Wrap Robe Price: $128 • From: Skims Shop Now This velour wrap robe has a relaxed fit with wide long sleeves and comes in four different colors. We're sure your loved one will love to cozy up in it all season long.

Jenny Bird Tory Burch Essence of Dreams Cosmic Wood Eau de Parfum Price: $29 to $125 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now This gorgeous Tory Burch eau de parfum combines notes of cardamom, ambrette, jasmine, sage and vetiver.

lululemon lululemon Cargo Super-High-Rise Hiking Tight 25" Price: $138 • From: lululemon Shop Now For the women who loves to hike, gift these lululemon super-high-rise hiking tights, available in three colors. They are made from abrasion-resistant fabric and are sweat-wicking and quick-drying. Plus, they have a drawstring to customize the fit and, yes, pockets.

Anthropologie Terrain Plaid Serving Cloche with Wood Base Price: $128 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now This wood and glass serving cloche would look perfect on someone's table or kitchen counter.

Gifts under $200

Jenny Bird Jenny Bird Hero Hoop Kit Price: $170 • From: Jenny Bird Shop Now Switch up your earring game with these interchangeable hoops from Jenny Bird. This unique kit features both silver and gold magnetic pieces so you can create a fresh look for all different occasions.

Beis Beis Tote Price: $158 • From: Beis Shop Now This Beis tote functions like a diaper bag without looking like one. It "can easily transition from the newborn stage when you need it all, to tackling any travel or on-the-go challenge," Beis' website explains. It's also laptop friendly, is multi-wear, and has insulate pockets, among other features. Gift this to the moms in your life!

Sur La Table Coravin Timeless Three+ Wine Preservation System Price : $160.26 • 30% Savings Sur La Table Original: $229 Shop Now If she loves wine, try gifting her this Coravin Timeless Three+ Wine Preservation System which "allows you to preserve still wines for weeks, months or even years," according to Sur La Table's website.

Maison Miru Maison Miru Mama Charm Necklace Price: $170 • From: Maison Miru Shop Now This "mama" necklace makes for a great gift for mom. It was designed to "to celebrate the strength of moms everywhere," according to Maison Miru's website.

Worth the splurge

Aurate Aurate Gold Teardrop Necklace, 14K, Yellow Price : $245 • 31% Savings Aurate Original: $360 Use promo code GMA30 Shop Now This classic, sustainable gold teardrop necklace is available in yellow, white or rose gold. It's the perfect gift for a girlfriend or another leading lady in your life. Plus, take 30% off your order at Aurate with code GMA30 now through Dec. 31.

Reformation Reformation Robin Cashmere Sweater Dress Price: $328 • From: Reformation Shop Now This cashmere sweater dress, made from 90% recycled cashmere and 10% cashmere, is sure to stay in her closet for years to come.

L.L. Bean L.L. Bean Women's Ultrawarm Coat, Long Price: $279 • From: L.L. Bean Shop Now Whether she's planning a winter trip or she's mentioned needing a "warm coat" a few too many times, gift her this L.L. Bean ultrawarm coat, available in six different colors and in regular, petite, and plus sizes.

Sur La Table Breville Bambino Espresso Machine Price : $279.96 • 46% Savings Sur La Table Original: $525.95 Shop Now This on-sale Breville Bambino Espresso Machine "incorporates advanced brewing technology, gently pre-infusing coffee grounds for more even extraction—the key to rich, balanced flavor," Sur La Table's website reads. Plus, it has a "built-in steam wand [that

