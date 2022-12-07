It's the most wonderful time of the year... for shopping!
This year, we're rounding up our favorite finds to gift the women in your life, from gifts for your mom to the perfect items for your grandmother, sister, girlfriend, wife and more.
We're eyeing all sorts of giftable jewelry, cozy candles, classic sweaters, beauty products and more unique finds your friends and family are sure to love.
Check it all out below!
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Gifts under $25
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Kind Words Matte Lipstick
Price: $20 • From: Sephora
For beauty lovers, gift Rare Beauty's matte lipstick, available in 10 unique shades. Plus, since each color is named with a kind word, you can choose one that reminds you of your loved one; there's "creative," a muted peach shade, "strong," a rich chocolate, and "wise," a warm brown nude, for example.
dae Mini Signature Shampoo & Conditioner Hair Set
Price: $18 • From: Sephora
This dae hair set includes a mini shampoo and conditioner -- an ideal gift for a traveler or someone looking to try out a new hair product.
Simple Pasta by Odette Williams
Price: $23.60 • From: Walmart
Pasta-lovers will love to learn to make homemade pasta using this cookbook by Odette Williams. Recipes include Beet and Carrot Agnolotti with Sage-Hazelnut Butter, Cacio e Pepe, and a Crispy Italian Sausage and Broccolini Orecchiette, among others.
Gifts under $50
Anthropologie Zoe Frame, 8"x10"
Price: $48 • From: Anthropologie
A photo frame makes for a meaningful gift for mom -- or any person in your life. Add a special photo and they'll cherish it always.
Westman Atelier Lit Up Highlight Stick
Price: $48 • From: Credo
This Westman Atelier balm-like highlight stick gives the skin a dewy finish while adding hydration. It is available in three glassy shades for all the women in your life.
Maison Louis Marie No.05 Kandilli Candle
Price: $36 • From: Sephora
Maison Louis Marie's Kandilli candle combines notes of ylang jasmine, tropical tuberose, and white lily. It makes the perfect gift for the holidays and as a housewarming. The candle is also phthalate-, paraben-, sulfate- and cruelty-free, according to Sephora's website.
Bombas Women's Everyday Compression Socks
Price: $28 • From: Bombas
Gift these Bombas compression socks to a woman on the go or to someone who's constantly on their feet.
Terrain Leather Trimmed Everyday Garden Gloves
Price: $38 • From: Anthropologie
If she loves to garden, these leather-trimmed garden gloves would make the perfect gift.
Girlfriend Collective Moss Summit Track Jacket
Price: $49 • 50% SavingsGirlfriend CollectiveOriginal: $98
This lightweight track jacket from Girlfriend Collective is made from 100% recycled plastic bottles.
'47 Women's Bauble Cuffed Knit Hat with Pom
Price: $29.99 • From: Fanatics
Help her cheer on her team with a knit hat embroidered with her favorite team's logo.
Chemex Classic Series Drip Coffee Glass Coffee Makers
Price: $49.95 • From: Sur La Table
Does she wake up and head straight for coffee? If so, gift this glass coffee maker "for the optimum extraction of full-bodied coffee that you can make as strong as you like without bitterness," Sur La Table's website explains.
Gifts under $100
Gisou Honey Infused Hair Mask
Price: $57 • From: Sephora
Elevate your loved one's self-care routine with this Gisou Honey Infused Hair Mask, meant to hydrate and nourish the hair.
L.L. Bean Women's Scotch Plaid Flannel Pajamas
Price: $79 • From: L.L. Bean
These highly-rated pajamas are suitable for any of the women in your life. They are "made from the finest flannel for superior comfort, softness and durability," according to L.L. Bean's website.
French Knot Hardwick Convertible Gloves
Price: $78 • From: Free People
A pair of mittens makes a great gift for your grandmother or anyone else who's always running cold. These are convertible with a removable pop-top.
EADEM Cloud Cushion Plush Moisturizer with Ceramides + Peptides
Price: $58 • From: Sephora
Gift this to the women in your life looking for an ultra-hydrating moisturizer that "quickly soothes sensitized skin, rashes, and redness," according to Sephora's website, and is suitable to wear under makeup.
CHI Spin 'n Curl Ceramic 1-Inch Rotating Curler
Price: $69.99 • From: Bed Bath & Beyond
The CHI Spin 'n Curl curler uses an alert to tell you when to release the automatic rotating barrel to reveal an effortless curl.
Gifts under $150
Reformation Sky Silk Top
Price: $148 • From: Reformation
Gift her a beautiful silk top perfect to wear to work, out on a date night, or casually with a pair of her favorite jeans.
Skims Velour Wrap Robe
Price: $128 • From: Skims
This velour wrap robe has a relaxed fit with wide long sleeves and comes in four different colors. We're sure your loved one will love to cozy up in it all season long.
Tory Burch Essence of Dreams Cosmic Wood Eau de Parfum
Price: $29 to $125 • From: Nordstrom
This gorgeous Tory Burch eau de parfum combines notes of cardamom, ambrette, jasmine, sage and vetiver.
lululemon Cargo Super-High-Rise Hiking Tight 25"
Price: $138 • From: lululemon
For the women who loves to hike, gift these lululemon super-high-rise hiking tights, available in three colors. They are made from abrasion-resistant fabric and are sweat-wicking and quick-drying. Plus, they have a drawstring to customize the fit and, yes, pockets.
Terrain Plaid Serving Cloche with Wood Base
Price: $128 • From: Anthropologie
This wood and glass serving cloche would look perfect on someone's table or kitchen counter.
Gifts under $200
Jenny Bird Hero Hoop Kit
Price: $170 • From: Jenny Bird
Switch up your earring game with these interchangeable hoops from Jenny Bird. This unique kit features both silver and gold magnetic pieces so you can create a fresh look for all different occasions.
Beis Tote
Price: $158 • From: Beis
This Beis tote functions like a diaper bag without looking like one. It "can easily transition from the newborn stage when you need it all, to tackling any travel or on-the-go challenge," Beis' website explains. It's also laptop friendly, is multi-wear, and has insulate pockets, among other features. Gift this to the moms in your life!
Coravin Timeless Three+ Wine Preservation System
Price: $160.26 • 30% SavingsSur La TableOriginal: $229
If she loves wine, try gifting her this Coravin Timeless Three+ Wine Preservation System which "allows you to preserve still wines for weeks, months or even years," according to Sur La Table's website.
Maison Miru Mama Charm Necklace
Price: $170 • From: Maison Miru
This "mama" necklace makes for a great gift for mom. It was designed to "to celebrate the strength of moms everywhere," according to Maison Miru's website.
Worth the splurge
Aurate Gold Teardrop Necklace, 14K, Yellow
Price: $245 • 31% SavingsAurateOriginal: $360 Use promo code GMA30
This classic, sustainable gold teardrop necklace is available in yellow, white or rose gold. It's the perfect gift for a girlfriend or another leading lady in your life. Plus, take 30% off your order at Aurate with code GMA30 now through Dec. 31.
Reformation Robin Cashmere Sweater Dress
Price: $328 • From: Reformation
This cashmere sweater dress, made from 90% recycled cashmere and 10% cashmere, is sure to stay in her closet for years to come.
L.L. Bean Women's Ultrawarm Coat, Long
Price: $279 • From: L.L. Bean
Whether she's planning a winter trip or she's mentioned needing a "warm coat" a few too many times, gift her this L.L. Bean ultrawarm coat, available in six different colors and in regular, petite, and plus sizes.
Breville Bambino Espresso Machine
Price: $279.96 • 46% SavingsSur La TableOriginal: $525.95
This on-sale Breville Bambino Espresso Machine "incorporates advanced brewing technology, gently pre-infusing coffee grounds for more even extraction—the key to rich, balanced flavor," Sur La Table's website reads. Plus, it has a "built-in steam wand [that
Stuart Weitzman Stuart 110 Pump
Price: $475 • From: Nordstrom
Gift your girlfriend, best friend, or any shoe-lover with a classic pair of black pumps, like these from Stuart Weitzman.