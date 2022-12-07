It's the most wonderful time of the year... for shopping!

This year, we're rounding up our favorite finds to gift the women in your life, from gifts for your mom to the perfect items for your grandmother, sister, girlfriend, wife and more.

We're eyeing all sorts of giftable jewelry, cozy candles, classic sweaters, beauty products and more unique finds your friends and family are sure to love.

Check it all out below!

Gifts under $25

Fair Isle Chunky Scarf for Women
Old Navy

Fair Isle Chunky Scarf for Women

Price: $10 49% SavingsOld Navy

Original: $19.99
This on-sale scarf would be a great stocking stuffer. It's also available in a multicolor print.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Kind Words Matte Lipstick
Sephora

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Kind Words Matte Lipstick

Price: $20   From: Sephora

For beauty lovers, gift Rare Beauty's matte lipstick, available in 10 unique shades. Plus, since each color is named with a kind word, you can choose one that reminds you of your loved one; there's "creative," a muted peach shade, "strong," a rich chocolate, and "wise," a warm brown nude, for example.

CamelBak Eddy+ Renew Water Bottle - 25 fl. oz.
REI

CamelBak Eddy+ Renew Water Bottle - 25 fl. oz.

Price: $16   From: REI

Everyone needs a resuable water bottle, and this one from CamelBak is under $25. It's also available four colors. 

dae Mini Signature Shampoo &#38; Conditioner Hair Set
Sephora

dae Mini Signature Shampoo & Conditioner Hair Set

Price: $18   From: Sephora

This dae hair set includes a mini shampoo and conditioner -- an ideal gift for a traveler or someone looking to try out a new hair product.

Simple Pasta by Odette Williams
Walmart

Simple Pasta by Odette Williams

Price: $23.60   From: Walmart

Pasta-lovers will love to learn to make homemade pasta using this cookbook by Odette Williams. Recipes include Beet and Carrot Agnolotti with Sage-Hazelnut Butter, Cacio e Pepe, and a Crispy Italian Sausage and Broccolini Orecchiette, among others.

Gifts under $50

Anthropologie Zoe Frame, 8&#34;x10&#34;
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Zoe Frame, 8"x10"

Price: $48   From: Anthropologie

A photo frame makes for a meaningful gift for mom -- or any person in your life. Add a special photo and they'll cherish it always.

Westman Atelier Lit Up Highlight Stick
Credo

Westman Atelier Lit Up Highlight Stick

Price: $48   From: Credo

This Westman Atelier balm-like highlight stick gives the skin a dewy finish while adding hydration. It is available in three glassy shades for all the women in your life.

Maison Louis Marie No.05 Kandilli Candle
Sephora

Maison Louis Marie No.05 Kandilli Candle

Price: $36   From: Sephora

Maison Louis Marie's Kandilli candle combines notes of ylang jasmine, tropical tuberose, and white lily. It makes the perfect gift for the holidays and as a housewarming. The candle is also phthalate-, paraben-, sulfate- and cruelty-free, according to Sephora's website.

Bombas Women's Everyday Compression Socks
Bombas

Bombas Women's Everyday Compression Socks

Price: $28   From: Bombas

Gift these Bombas compression socks to a woman on the go or to someone who's constantly on their feet. 

Terrain Leather Trimmed Everyday Garden Gloves
Anthropologie

Terrain Leather Trimmed Everyday Garden Gloves

Price: $38   From: Anthropologie

If she loves to garden, these leather-trimmed garden gloves would make the perfect gift. 

Girlfriend Collective Moss Summit Track Jacket
Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective Moss Summit Track Jacket

Price: $49 50% SavingsGirlfriend Collective

Original: $98
This lightweight track jacket from Girlfriend Collective is made from 100% recycled plastic bottles. 

'47 Women's Bauble Cuffed Knit Hat with Pom
Fanatics

'47 Women's Bauble Cuffed Knit Hat with Pom

Price: $29.99   From: Fanatics

Help her cheer on her team with a knit hat embroidered with her favorite team's logo. 

Chemex Classic Series Drip Coffee Glass Coffee Makers
Sur La Table

Chemex Classic Series Drip Coffee Glass Coffee Makers

Price: $49.95   From: Sur La Table

Does she wake up and head straight for coffee? If so, gift this glass coffee maker "for the optimum extraction of full-bodied coffee that you can make as strong as you like without bitterness," Sur La Table's website explains.

Gifts under $100

Everlane The Alpaca Crew
Everlane

Everlane The Alpaca Crew

Price: $75 25% SavingsEverlane

Original: $100
Who wouldn't want to cuddle up in a cozy alpaca crewneck sweater? This one from Everlane comes in multiple colors, from almond to charcoal, lemon and more.

Gisou Honey Infused Hair Mask
Sephora

Gisou Honey Infused Hair Mask

Price: $57   From: Sephora

Elevate your loved one's self-care routine with this Gisou Honey Infused Hair Mask, meant to hydrate and nourish the hair.

L.L. Bean Women's Scotch Plaid Flannel Pajamas
L.L. Bean

L.L. Bean Women's Scotch Plaid Flannel Pajamas

Price: $79   From: L.L. Bean

These highly-rated pajamas are suitable for any of the women in your life. They are "made from the finest flannel for superior comfort, softness and durability," according to L.L. Bean's website.

French Knot Hardwick Convertible Gloves
Free People

French Knot Hardwick Convertible Gloves

Price: $78   From: Free People

A pair of mittens makes a great gift for your grandmother or anyone else who's always running cold. These are convertible with a removable pop-top.

EADEM Cloud Cushion Plush Moisturizer with Ceramides + Peptides
Sephora

EADEM Cloud Cushion Plush Moisturizer with Ceramides + Peptides

Price: $58   From: Sephora

Gift this to the women in your life looking for an ultra-hydrating moisturizer that "quickly soothes sensitized skin, rashes, and redness," according to Sephora's website, and is suitable to wear under makeup.

CHI Spin 'n Curl Ceramic 1-Inch Rotating Curler
Bed Bath & Beyond

CHI Spin 'n Curl Ceramic 1-Inch Rotating Curler

Price: $69.99   From: Bed Bath & Beyond

The CHI Spin 'n Curl curler uses an alert to tell you when to release the automatic rotating barrel to reveal an effortless curl.

Gifts under $150

Reformation Sky Silk Top
Reformation

Reformation Sky Silk Top

Price: $148   From: Reformation

Gift her a beautiful silk top perfect to wear to work, out on a date night, or casually with a pair of her favorite jeans.

Skims Velour Wrap Robe
Skims

Skims Velour Wrap Robe

Price: $128   From: Skims

This velour wrap robe has a relaxed fit with wide long sleeves and comes in four different colors. We're sure your loved one will love to cozy up in it all season long.

Tory Burch Essence of Dreams Cosmic Wood Eau de Parfum
Jenny Bird

Tory Burch Essence of Dreams Cosmic Wood Eau de Parfum

Price: $29 to $125   From: Nordstrom

This gorgeous Tory Burch eau de parfum combines notes of cardamom, ambrette, jasmine, sage and vetiver.

lululemon Cargo Super-High-Rise Hiking Tight 25&#34;
lululemon

lululemon Cargo Super-High-Rise Hiking Tight 25"

Price: $138   From: lululemon

For the women who loves to hike, gift these lululemon super-high-rise hiking tights, available in three colors. They are made from abrasion-resistant fabric and are sweat-wicking and quick-drying. Plus, they have a drawstring to customize the fit and, yes, pockets.

Terrain Plaid Serving Cloche with Wood Base
Anthropologie

Terrain Plaid Serving Cloche with Wood Base

Price: $128   From: Anthropologie

This wood and glass serving cloche would look perfect on someone's table or kitchen counter.

Gifts under $200

Jenny Bird Hero Hoop Kit
Jenny Bird

Jenny Bird Hero Hoop Kit

Price: $170   From: Jenny Bird

Switch up your earring game with these interchangeable hoops from Jenny Bird. This unique kit features both silver and gold magnetic pieces so you can create a fresh look for all different occasions.

Beis Tote
Beis

Beis Tote

Price: $158   From: Beis

This Beis tote functions like a diaper bag without looking like one. It "can easily transition from the newborn stage when you need it all, to tackling any travel or on-the-go challenge," Beis' website explains. It's also laptop friendly, is multi-wear, and has insulate pockets, among other features. Gift this to the moms in your life!

Coravin Timeless Three+ Wine Preservation System
Sur La Table

Coravin Timeless Three+ Wine Preservation System

Price: $160.26 30% SavingsSur La Table

Original: $229
If she loves wine, try gifting her this Coravin Timeless Three+ Wine Preservation System which "allows you to preserve still wines for weeks, months or even years," according to Sur La Table's website.

Maison Miru Mama Charm Necklace
Maison Miru

Maison Miru Mama Charm Necklace

Price: $170   From: Maison Miru

This "mama" necklace makes for a great gift for mom. It was designed to "to celebrate the strength of moms everywhere," according to Maison Miru's website. 

Worth the splurge

Aurate Gold Teardrop Necklace, 14K, Yellow
Aurate

Aurate Gold Teardrop Necklace, 14K, Yellow

Price: $245 31% SavingsAurate

Original: $360 Use promo code GMA30
This classic, sustainable gold teardrop necklace is available in yellow, white or rose gold. It's the perfect gift for a girlfriend or another leading lady in your life. Plus, take 30% off your order at Aurate with code GMA30 now through Dec. 31.

Reformation Robin Cashmere Sweater Dress
Reformation

Reformation Robin Cashmere Sweater Dress

Price: $328   From: Reformation

This cashmere sweater dress, made from 90% recycled cashmere and 10% cashmere, is sure to stay in her closet for years to come.

L.L. Bean Women&#39;s Ultrawarm Coat, Long
L.L. Bean

L.L. Bean Women's Ultrawarm Coat, Long

Price: $279   From: L.L. Bean

Whether she's planning a winter trip or she's mentioned needing a "warm coat" a few too many times, gift her this L.L. Bean ultrawarm coat, available in six different colors and in regular, petite, and plus sizes. 

Breville Bambino Espresso Machine
Sur La Table

Breville Bambino Espresso Machine

Price: $279.96 46% SavingsSur La Table

Original: $525.95
This on-sale Breville Bambino Espresso Machine "incorporates advanced brewing technology, gently pre-infusing coffee grounds for more even extraction—the key to rich, balanced flavor," Sur La Table's website reads. Plus, it has a "built-in steam wand [that

Stuart Weitzman Stuart 110 Pump
Nordstrom

Stuart Weitzman Stuart 110 Pump

Price: $475   From: Nordstrom

Gift your girlfriend, best friend, or any shoe-lover with a classic pair of black pumps, like these from Stuart Weitzman.