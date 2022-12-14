Need a last-minute holiday gift? Whether you waited too long to shop or you just found out about your office's secret Santa gift exchange, we've got you covered.
There are plenty of ways to shop for gifts without having to order something and wait for it to be shipped. For example, a gift card to your coworker's favorite coffee shop or clothing store works perfectly as a thoughtful, last-minute present.
Or, if life got too busy and you forgot to find a gift for a loved one, sign them up for a subscription service, like Masterclass, so that they can learn more about a topic they're interested in.
Don’t forget: Some retailers are also offering a "buy online, pick up in store" shopping option, enabling you to pick up a gift on-the-go and check it off your list.
Check out all of our last-minute gift ideas below!
Gift cards
You don’t even have to leave the house to give someone a gift card for the holidays. Shop e-gift cards and send them straight to the recipient via email. Try choosing a retailer they love -- have they mentioned wanting to shop a specific store lately? Is their closet filled with one particular brand? -- to make your selection extra thoughtful.
If you're buying a gift for someone you don't know, choose a retailer that carries plenty of different products or brands so they're sure to be able to find something they love.
Shop these gift cards to get started:
Buy online, pick up in store
Make last-minute shopping easier by choosing the "buy online, pick up in store" option where possible. If your favorite retailers offer this service, you can use it to quickly shop online and pick up the gift in person, rather than spending time sifting through clothing racks or shelves.
Brands such as Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, Sephora, Madewell, J.Crew and more currently offer this shopping/pick up option.
Loeffler Randall Bailey Pleated Clutch
Price: $325 • From: Bloomingdale's
Glow Recipe Hey You, You're Glowing Watermelon Set
Price: $49 • From: Sephora
Subscription services
Give the gift that keeps on giving with a subscription service. The subscriptions can be experience-based -- like a MasterClass membership or a subscription pass to your loved one's favorite spa -- or tangible, such as a subscription to an at-home meal kit service or a flower delivery.
MasterClass Membership
$15-$23 per month •
For the person in your life who loves to learn! Sign them up for MasterClass and they can take classes in anything from food to arts and entertainment to writing, science and tech, business and more. Makes a great gift for anyone who "doesn't like stuff" too.
Purple Carrot Meal Kit
Starting at $11 per meal •4-person plan
This is great for people who don't eat meat or fish, or for those who do, but want to incorporate a more veggie-forward menu into their own homes.
Minted More Membership
$38 per year •
For the one who loves all-things stationery, art and home -- or for someone who's planning a major event, like a wedding, next year -- gift them a Minted More membership. Minted More members enjoy 30% off holiday cards, 20% off everything and free shipping, year-round.
BloomsyBox Flower Subscription
Starting at $39.99/month •
A BloomsyBox makes the perfect gift for the person who loves having a rotation of fresh flowers in their home.
HelloFresh Meal Kit
Starts at $7.99 per meal •4-person meal plan
HelloFresh offers more than 30 weekly recipes, and you can choose from the over 70 seasonal items like lunches, apps, desserts and more.