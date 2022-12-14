Need a last-minute holiday gift? Whether you waited too long to shop or you just found out about your office's secret Santa gift exchange, we've got you covered.

MORE: Fashion gift guide 2022: Shop for stylish women, men, kids and more

There are plenty of ways to shop for gifts without having to order something and wait for it to be shipped. For example, a gift card to your coworker's favorite coffee shop or clothing store works perfectly as a thoughtful, last-minute present.

Or, if life got too busy and you forgot to find a gift for a loved one, sign them up for a subscription service, like Masterclass, so that they can learn more about a topic they're interested in.

Don’t forget: Some retailers are also offering a "buy online, pick up in store" shopping option, enabling you to pick up a gift on-the-go and check it off your list.

Check out all of our last-minute gift ideas below!

Gift cards

You don’t even have to leave the house to give someone a gift card for the holidays. Shop e-gift cards and send them straight to the recipient via email. Try choosing a retailer they love -- have they mentioned wanting to shop a specific store lately? Is their closet filled with one particular brand? -- to make your selection extra thoughtful.

If you're buying a gift for someone you don't know, choose a retailer that carries plenty of different products or brands so they're sure to be able to find something they love.

Shop these gift cards to get started:


Buy online, pick up in store

Make last-minute shopping easier by choosing the "buy online, pick up in store" option where possible. If your favorite retailers offer this service, you can use it to quickly shop online and pick up the gift in person, rather than spending time sifting through clothing racks or shelves.

Brands such as Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, Sephora, Madewell, J.Crew and more currently offer this shopping/pick up option.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Loeffler Randall Bailey Pleated Clutch
Bloomingdale&#39;s

Loeffler Randall Bailey Pleated Clutch

Price: $325   From: Bloomingdale's

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Xbox Series S – Holiday Console
Walmart

Xbox Series S – Holiday Console

Price: $239.99 19% SavingsWalmart

Original: $299
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Beautiful 20pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
Walmart

Beautiful 20pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set

Price: $119 40% SavingsWalmart

Original: $199
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Wishing You Blockbuster Multi-Use Makeup Palette
Sephora

Wishing You Blockbuster Multi-Use Makeup Palette

Price: $30 16% SavingsSephora

Original: $36
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ All-In-One Robot Vacuum
Walmart

ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ All-In-One Robot Vacuum

Price: $299 53% SavingsWalmart

Original: $649.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Glow Recipe Hey You, You&#39;re Glowing Watermelon Set
Sephora

Glow Recipe Hey You, You're Glowing Watermelon Set

Price: $49   From: Sephora

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Space-Dyed Long Cardigan Sweater
Madewell

Space-Dyed Long Cardigan Sweater

Price: $84 50% SavingsMadewell

Original: $168 with the code JOLLY
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
The Sydney Crossbody Bag
Madewell

The Sydney Crossbody Bag

Price: $100.80 40% SavingsMadewell

Original: $168 with the code JOLLY
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25&#34;
Lululemon

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25"

Price: $79 19% SavingsLululemon

Original: $98
Shop Now

Subscription services

Give the gift that keeps on giving with a subscription service. The subscriptions can be experience-based -- like a MasterClass membership or a subscription pass to your loved one's favorite spa -- or tangible, such as a subscription to an at-home meal kit service or a flower delivery.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
MasterClass Membership
MasterClass

MasterClass Membership

$15-$23 per month
MasterClass

Shop Now

For the person in your life who loves to learn! Sign them up for MasterClass and they can take classes in anything from food to arts and entertainment to writing, science and tech, business and more. Makes a great gift for anyone who "doesn't like stuff" too.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Purple Carrot Meal Kit
Purple Carrot

Purple Carrot Meal Kit

Starting at $11 per meal

4-person plan
Shop Now

This is great for people who don't eat meat or fish, or for those who do, but want to incorporate a more veggie-forward menu into their own homes.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Minted More Membership
Minted

Minted More Membership

$38 per year
Minted

Shop Now

For the one who loves all-things stationery, art and home -- or for someone who's planning a major event, like a wedding, next year -- gift them a Minted More membership. Minted More members enjoy 30% off holiday cards, 20% off everything and free shipping, year-round.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
BloomsyBox Flower Subscription
BloomsyBox

BloomsyBox Flower Subscription

Starting at $39.99/month
BloomsyBox

Shop Now

A BloomsyBox makes the perfect gift for the person who loves having a rotation of fresh flowers in their home.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
HelloFresh Meal Kit
HelloFresh

HelloFresh Meal Kit

Starts at $7.99 per meal

4-person meal plan
Shop Now

HelloFresh offers more than 30 weekly recipes, and you can choose from the over 70 seasonal items like lunches, apps, desserts and more. 