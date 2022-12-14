Need a last-minute holiday gift? Whether you waited too long to shop or you just found out about your office's secret Santa gift exchange, we've got you covered.

There are plenty of ways to shop for gifts without having to order something and wait for it to be shipped. For example, a gift card to your coworker's favorite coffee shop or clothing store works perfectly as a thoughtful, last-minute present.

Or, if life got too busy and you forgot to find a gift for a loved one, sign them up for a subscription service, like Masterclass, so that they can learn more about a topic they're interested in.

Don’t forget: Some retailers are also offering a "buy online, pick up in store" shopping option, enabling you to pick up a gift on-the-go and check it off your list.

Check out all of our last-minute gift ideas below!

Gift cards

You don’t even have to leave the house to give someone a gift card for the holidays. Shop e-gift cards and send them straight to the recipient via email. Try choosing a retailer they love -- have they mentioned wanting to shop a specific store lately? Is their closet filled with one particular brand? -- to make your selection extra thoughtful.

If you're buying a gift for someone you don't know, choose a retailer that carries plenty of different products or brands so they're sure to be able to find something they love.

Shop these gift cards to get started:





Buy online, pick up in store

Make last-minute shopping easier by choosing the "buy online, pick up in store" option where possible. If your favorite retailers offer this service, you can use it to quickly shop online and pick up the gift in person, rather than spending time sifting through clothing racks or shelves.

Brands such as Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, Sephora, Madewell, J.Crew and more currently offer this shopping/pick up option.

Walmart Xbox Series S – Holiday Console Price : $239.99 • 19% Savings Walmart Original: $299 Shop Now

Walmart Beautiful 20pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set Price : $119 • 40% Savings Walmart Original: $199 Shop Now

Sephora Wishing You Blockbuster Multi-Use Makeup Palette Price : $30 • 16% Savings Sephora Original: $36 Shop Now

Walmart ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ All-In-One Robot Vacuum Price : $299 • 53% Savings Walmart Original: $649.99 Shop Now

Sephora Glow Recipe Hey You, You're Glowing Watermelon Set Price: $49 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Madewell Space-Dyed Long Cardigan Sweater Price : $84 • 50% Savings Madewell Original: $168 with the code JOLLY Shop Now

Madewell The Sydney Crossbody Bag Price : $100.80 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $168 with the code JOLLY Shop Now

Lululemon lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25" Price : $79 • 19% Savings Lululemon Original: $98 Shop Now

Subscription services

Give the gift that keeps on giving with a subscription service. The subscriptions can be experience-based -- like a MasterClass membership or a subscription pass to your loved one's favorite spa -- or tangible, such as a subscription to an at-home meal kit service or a flower delivery.

MasterClass MasterClass Membership $15-$23 per month • MasterClass Shop Now For the person in your life who loves to learn! Sign them up for MasterClass and they can take classes in anything from food to arts and entertainment to writing, science and tech, business and more. Makes a great gift for anyone who "doesn't like stuff" too.

Purple Carrot Purple Carrot Meal Kit Starting at $11 per meal • 4-person plan Shop Now This is great for people who don't eat meat or fish, or for those who do, but want to incorporate a more veggie-forward menu into their own homes.

Minted Minted More Membership $38 per year • Minted Shop Now For the one who loves all-things stationery, art and home -- or for someone who's planning a major event, like a wedding, next year -- gift them a Minted More membership. Minted More members enjoy 30% off holiday cards, 20% off everything and free shipping, year-round.

BloomsyBox BloomsyBox Flower Subscription Starting at $39.99/month • BloomsyBox Shop Now A BloomsyBox makes the perfect gift for the person who loves having a rotation of fresh flowers in their home.

