Every day, Amazon has deals on top brands within its fashion, beauty, home, tech and grocery categories.

We're rounding up all of the highest deals you won't want to miss, starting at 40% off.

Today, find deals on Fitbits, Samsung laptops, robot vacuums, spring apparel and more.

Set up your office space with SAMSUNG 16” Galaxy Book3 Pro Laptop PC Computer (now 46% off!) or refresh your bedroom with a new bed frame that's 54% off. If you're refreshing your spring and summer wardrobe, find deals on women's linen shirts and men's Champion tees.

Find all of these deals and more below. Be sure to check back tomorrow for more top deals!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Tech deals

47% off Amazon Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch with Daily Readiness, GPS $104.96

$199.95 Amazon Shop Now

46% off Amazon SAMSUNG 16” Galaxy Book3 Pro Laptop PC Computer, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P Processor / 16GB / 1TB, 3K AMOLED Screen, 120hz, Fingerprint Reader, FHD Webcam, 2023 Model, NP960XFG-KA1US, Beige $944.99

$1749.99 Amazon Shop Now

40% off Amazon All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device, more than 1.5 million movies and TV episodes, supports Wi-Fi 6, watch free & live TV $29.99

$49.99 Amazon Shop Now

50% off Amazon Soundcore by Anker Space A40 Auto-Adjustable Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds $49.99

$99.99 Amazon Shop Now

40% off Amazon Ring Video Doorbell $59.99

$99.99 Amazon Shop Now

Home deals

54% off Amazon Yaheetech Queen Size Bed Frame Platform with 2 USB Charging Station/Port $149.98

$329.99 Amazon Shop Now

43% off Amazon iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop $449

$799.99 Amazon Shop Now

52% off Amazon Belizzi Home Peshtemal Turkish Towel $22.05

$45.99 Amazon Shop Now

81% off Amazon Upbooz Handheld Vacuum, Cordless $35.99

$189.99 Amazon Shop Now

40% off Amazon FLYHIT Large Towel Warmer for Bathroom $59.97

$99.97 Amazon Shop Now

41% off Amazon ASAKUKI 500ml Premium, Essential Oil Diffuser with Remote Control $21.23

$35.99 Amazon Shop Now

Fashion and beauty deals

43% off Amazon Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand, Face Skincare Wand with Facial Massager, Facial Wand $94.99

$169 Amazon Shop Now

50% off Amazon ZAAYO Women's Bamboo Cotton Linen V Neck Button Down Shirt $19.99

$39.99 Amazon Shop Now

46% off Amazon Champion Men's T-shirt, Black $10.80

$20 Amazon Shop Now