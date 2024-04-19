With so many headphones on the market, it can be hard to choose the best for your needs.

Maybe you're looking for a great pair of noise-canceling headphones to drown out noise while working in a crowded place, or perhaps you're shopping for a child and concerned about hearing damage.

To help, "GMA" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto is coming through with some top picks that are great for kids, working out, noise-canceling and more.

Keep reading to shop!

Best overall headphones

With 11 levels of active noise cancellation, deep, full bass and premium design and comfort, these Bose headphones are worth every cent. They also offer easy and quick access to voice assistants, so they're a must-have for anyone constantly on the go.

Best bone conduction pick

These OpenMoves' Bone Conduction headphones are great for long exercises. Its open-ear design creates a more comfortable listening experience and helps avoid any ear fatigue. One reviewer wrote that they wore these during a marathon!

"Sound was good but could still hear people if I wanted to talk," the reviewer wrote.

Best splurge workout headphones

These open earphones allow you to stay totally aware of your surroundings, helping prevent accidents and dangerous situations. They're also waterproof and sweat-proof, as well as weather-resistant so you can run or walk in any season or condition.

Best workout earbuds

JLab Go Air Sport has a long battery life with over eight hours of playtime in each earbud and at least 24 extra hours from the compact charging case. A charging cable is integrated in the case for hassle free charging -- so say goodbye to lost chargers!

Best kids headphones

With an 85dB limit and 2-in-1 functionality, these Altec Lansing headphones are perfect for little ears. They have up to four hours of battery life and can connect from 30 feet away, plus the fun colors are sure to make your kids smile!

Best toddler headphones

BuddyPhones Explore+ kid's headphones are the must-haves for your little one. These headphones have audio control to help limit volume and protect your kids' hearing from any future damage. The best part? A variety of stickers are also included so your kid can personalize their headphones!