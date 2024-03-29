As sports enthusiasts nationwide gear up to celebrate the start of various seasons, it's time to equip yourself with all the essentials for an unforgettable experience.

From binoculars for bird's eye views to stadium-approved bags for hassle-free outings, the thrill of sports comes alive as we join together with friends and family to support our beloved teams. "Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto has curated a selection of top-notch fan gear to elevate your game day ritual. Whether you're flaunting team colors with new merchandise or securing sideline seats to root for your young athlete, there's something for every sports aficionado and supportive parent to enrich their game-day celebrations.

Take a look below as we round up the best products to ensure your season kicks off in style.

Apparel

Bergamotto recommends shopping Fanatics for all of your baseball apparel. Shop hats, track jackets, hoodies (and much more!) to cheer on your favorite team.

"If a team has fan gear, Fanatics has it!" Bergamotto says. "A global sports merchandise powerhouse, they carry 500+ teams apparel, hats, collectibles, and much more. But it’s not just the seemingly endless selection but also the high quality of every jersey, tee, and fan gear you could imagine. And speaking of jerseys, Fanatics also offers Jersey Assurance cover which protects your purchase if your player switches teams—so go ahead and buy your gear now with the insurance that if your fave player gets traded after the July 30th MLB trade deadline, you’re covered!"

Stadium bag

"The aptly named Lululemon Everywhere Bag can be seen, well, everywhere!" Bergamotto says. "People love it for its convenience and easy style—and now it comes in a transparent iteration so you can take it to games, concerts, or any other stadium events! Because it’s see-through, you can clear the security line in seconds. Plus, it makes finding everything from your phone to your keys to your wallet a cinch. Its water-resistant and adjustable, and ready to take to the big game!"

Rain gear

"With over 18,000 positive reviews, this poncho is key for keeping dry when the sideline is stormy!" Bergamotto says. "Seam sealed and taped to prevent water from seeping through, this rain poncho is also surprisingly breathable—thanks to the large arm holes! Plus, it’s not just a poncho—you can use it as a floor mat or a canopy. Some users even reported using it as a sleeping bag cover for camping! Great to keep in the car or in your bag for everything from your daughter’s softball game to this weekend’s Yankee game!"

"You’d be hard-pressed to find a more popular seat at those local soccer games than the weatherpod," Bergamotto says. "Whether you (or the grandparents or little siblings!) want to stay dry from the rain or you want to keep bugs at bay in the summer, you’ve got two options available for all your viewing needs! Thee are lightweight, portable, and easy-open/close in seconds."

Stadium seat

"Stadium seats are not known for comfort, so this portable seat cushion is game-time go-to! The padded seat is adjustable and water-resistant—perfect for those days when the washer just isn’t cooperating," Bergamotto says. "You can use it just for your person or quickly convert it into a 2-person bench! Easy to tote and carry—it rolls right up and has a shoulder strap. And it has a 1-year warranty—incredible value at under $17!"

More picks for the game

These binoculars will make you feel like you’re right on the field! These non-slip grip binos are durable and made with multi-coated lenses to increase light transmission, creating a sharp look.

There’s nothing worse than worrying about your phone dying while at a game! We know you need to take those snaps for IG! You can use this portable charger on most smartphones and other devices like an iPad.

You’ll get great use out of this cooling towel, and for a pack of four it's a great value at under $20! Game days, workouts, and spending time outside during the warm weather months, this breathable mesh material will become your favorite accessory. There are over a dozen colors to choose from.