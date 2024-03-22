Whether for business, leisure or a combination of the two, traveling happens -- and having the right essentials is key.

"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto is rounding up the best travel picks to set you up for success ahead of your next trip.

From an airplane tray cover to a luggage drink holder attachment, there are a variety of items that will get you to and from your destination with ease.

See and shop several standout picks below.

Best travel-friendly cup holder

Give your hands a break with this travel-friendly cup holder. It easily attaches to your luggage handle and has three pockets that can hold everything from passports to cellphones.

Best safety door lock

Get an added layer of security and privacy with this heavy duty door lock. It's made of strong stainless steel and has rugged ABS plastic covers to prevent damage to doors under pressure. Plus, it has two holes that can be widely used on different size door locks -- perfect for hotels!

Best airplane tray cover

Keep your area clean with this airplane tray cover. It has four expandable, stretchable pockets and allows for plenty of extra storage for personal items. It's also machine washable and can be used over and over again.

Best neck pillow

Sit back and relax with this comfortable neck pillow. Its internal support system keeps your head and neck in an upright position while you nap, which keeps you from waking up with unwanted aches and pains. Plus, it is made with soft, plush fleece cushioning and cozy shoulder support.

Best portable charger

This fast-charging portable charger works with almost all smart phones -- including Samsung Galaxy and Huawei phones -- as well as iPads, MacBooks and the Nintendo Switch. The best part? It's the same size as a credit card, so it'll be easy to fit in any purse or pocket and bring everywhere! It can also charge two devices at the same time.

Best water bottle

Do you ever avoid bringing your water bottle out with you because once you drink your water you'll just have yet another thing to carry? We've all been there. Bergamotto uses this collapsible, flexible water bottle that folds up once empty. Its lightweight material will make you forget you even have it on you. The bottle comes in over a dozen colors and is easy to clean.

Best phone holder

If you're someone who loves streaming shows (like "ABC News Live") on your phone, you need this hands-free viewing device. It's great for travel and attaches to tables, luggage handles, gym equipment, and any surface up to 1 1/12 inches wide. Plus, it can be used as a tripod for taking photos.

Best window organizer

This handy organizer is your ticket to an upgraded travel experience. It provides extra storage space to hold multiple items including up to two beverages, ear buds, cellphones and more.

