Gearing up for some holiday travel plans? If your answer was yes, we've got you covered.

Whether you are headed home to see family or taking a much-needed vacation, an update to your luggage or carry-on bag might be a necessity.

So we've found some backpacks, luggage and duffel bags to make things a little easier and give you one less thing to think about as you get ready to hit the road.

When you have the right travel gear, everything runs smoother. Happy trails!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Under $100

Beis Beis Weekender Price: $98 • From: Beis Shop Now This incredible bag has exterior zip-and-slip pockets for extra storage. There is also a large bottom-zip shoe compartment.

Away Away The Packable Carryall Price: $75 • From: Away Shop Now Away's packable carryall is just what you need for a quick weekend away. After you're settled in, pack it down and fold it up into a zip pouch for easy storage.

Lands' End Lands' End Kids ClassMate Small Backpack Price : $34.99 • 12% Savings Lands' End Original: $39.95 Shop Now This backpack is perfect to fill up with snacks and toys for a family road trip.

Lululemon City Adventurer Backpack Micro 3L Online Only Price: $78 • From: Lululemon Shop Now This micro-sized City Adventurer backpack has adjustable shoulder straps and converts easily into a cross-body bag.

Lands' End Lands' End Canvas Weekender Duffle Bag Price : $42.47 • 50% Savings Lands' End Original: $84.95 Shop Now Lands' End's weekender has exterior and interior pockets for extra organization. Plus, the "bottom is structured to accommodate three pairs of shoes without losing its shape," their website reads, so you can bring all the shoes you need.

Under $200

UGG UGG Ellory Puff Tote Price: $125 • From: UGG Shop Now This soft puff tote from UGG is perfect for those trips when you need to pack a few essentials on the side.

Macy's Samsonite Spin Tech 5 20" Carry-on Spinner Price : $135.99 • 57% Savings Macy's Original: $320 Shop Now

Nordstrom Kånken 15-Inch Laptop Backpack FJÄLLRÄVEN Price: $120 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now This backpack has top-carrying handles with a convertible shoulder strap for convenience. The backpack fits all iPad models and most 15-inch laptops.

Nordstrom Itzy Ritzy Dream Convertible Diaper Backpack Price: $159.99 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now The lightweight and airy puffer style design easily converts from a backpack diaper bag to a crossbody shoulder bag or handy tote to express your every whim.

REI REI Co-op Big Haul Recycled Rolling Duffel - 30" Price : $188.29 • 30% Savings REI Original: $269 Shop Now

Under $500

Away Away The Medium Price: $355 • From: Away Shop Now This medium-sized bag is part of Away's limited-edition Y2K collection "inspired by the frost and gloss of the early 2000s," according to Away's website.

Beis Beis 26" Check-In Roller Price: $278 • From: Beis Shop Now This check-in roller has a weight limit indicator plus two inches of optional expansion and 360-degree wheels.

Bloomingdale's Delsey Chatelet Air 2 Carryon Spinner Suitcase Price : $263.99 • 60% Savings Bloomingdale's Original: $660 Shop Now

Coach Trekker Bag In Signature Canvas price : $418.80 • 40% Savings Coach Original: $698 Shop Now This signature coated canvas tote with smooth leather details is every minimalist traveler's dream.

