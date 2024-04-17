As summer approaches, many families are gearing up for travel adventures with their little ones in tow. One essential item for any family vacation is a reliable and durable piece of luggage for kids.

Having the right luggage can help ensure a smooth and stress-free vacation. Kids' luggage should be durable, reliable, fun, and engaging for little ones. From packing their favorite toys and snacks to keeping them entertained during long waits at the airport, the right luggage can make the journey as enjoyable as the destination. With a wide range of available options, families can choose luggage that suits their specific needs and preferences.

Whether it's a colorful backpack, a versatile rolling suitcase, or a fun ride-on suitcase, investing in quality kids' luggage can enhance the overall travel experience for the whole family.

Whether you're headed to the beach, the mountains, or a theme park, having the right luggage can make traveling with children much easier.

Here are the best luggage options for kids:

Nordstrom JetKids BedBox These multi-tasking wonder works as a suitcase, ride-on toy, and a bed for your child. It has ample storage space and a shoulder strap for easy carrying.

American Tourister Kids' Softside Upright Luggage For the Disney-loving family, this softside luggage featuring beloved characters is a must-have for any magical vacation.

$64.99 Amazon Shop Now

Quince Carry-On Kids Suitcase This lightweight and durable carry-on suitcase from Quince is perfect for kids who want to travel like the grown-ups.

Quince Carry-On Kids Suitcase The Rockland Jr. My First Luggage is compact and lightweight, making it perfect for younger children who may not need a larger bag.

Pottery Barn Mackenzie Hard-Sided Luggage With customizable designs and sturdy construction, Pottery Barn Kids' Mackenzie Spinner Luggage is a stylish and practical choice for family vacations.

Stephen Joseph Kids Duffle Bag These colorful and lightweight duffle bags from Stephen Joseph are perfect for kids on the go.

Wildkin Rolling Luggage Bundle With Water Bottle The Wildkin Kids Rolling Luggage features a retractable handle and smooth-rolling wheels, making it easy for kids to maneuver. Plus, it comes with a matching water bottle making this a great bundle.