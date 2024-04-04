Everyone knows how uncomfortable long travel can be on a plane, train or in the car.

If you are planning a trip this spring break, "Good Morning America" put some neck pillows to the test for Try Before You Buy.

"GMA" correspondent Becky Worley tried three different neck pillows that all can be purchased on Amazon for under $65.

Check out her suggestions below.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION.

BCOZZY Neck Pillow

25% off Amazon BCOZZY Neck Pillow for Travel Provides Double Support to The Head, Neck, and Chin in Any Sleeping Position on Flights, Car, and at Home, Comfortable Airplane Travel Pillow, Large, Navy $44.97

$59.97 Amazon Shop Now

trtl Travel and Airplane Pillow

Amazon trtl Travel and Airplane Pillow - Real Sleeping Experience on Long Flights - Neck and Shoulder Support - Super-Soft, Lightweight, Easy-to-Carry, and Machine-Washable Flight Pillow $64.99 Amazon Shop Now

Cabeau The Neck's Evolution