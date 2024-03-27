Are you planning a trip for spring break? If so, you might be looking to upgrade your luggage.

Lucky for you, "Good Morning America" put some of the biggest luggage brands to the test for Try Before You Buy.

"GMA" correspondent Becky Worley tried three different carry-on bags at various price points to see which ones she would recommend investing in.

Check out her suggestions below.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION.

Amazon Basics 20-inch Hardside Spinner

20% off Amazon Amazon Basics 20-Inch Hardside Spinner, Navy Blue $62.99

$78.84 Amazon Shop Now

Freeform Carry-on Spinner

25% off Samsonite FREEFORM CARRY-ON SPINNER $149.99

$199.99 Samsonite Shop Now

The Carry-on flex