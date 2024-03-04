The perfect black pump can elevate any look, but which brand should you choose when shopping?

We looked at several options including the three below to see if their height, construction and overall looks are up to par when it comes to style and comfort.

Take the Naturalizer heels you see below for example: A non-slip outsole, cushioning in the sole, arch and heel support, and more all make for more comfortable wear, while the sleek, timeless silhouette will look chic for years to come.

Cole Haan's Grand Ambition pumps are similarly versatile and offer a "supportive, anatomically molded footbed" in addition to extra padding throughout, proving you don't have to sacrifice style for comfort when it comes to cute shoes.

Offering a fresh take on the classic, the Kelly & Katie pumps are constructed from suede and leather and have a unique, architectural heel that's eye-catching and offers a bit more support thanks to its width.

Keep scrolling to shop your perfect black pump below!

