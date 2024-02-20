The Toteme scarf jacket is the most viral coat trend we've seen over the past few months thanks to endless TikToks and even a Vogue article touting it as this season's "status coat," but should you try it yourself?

While the coat originated in November 2021 in Stockholm (where Toteme is based), it took some time to really catch steam stateside.

Trends like "quiet luxury" and "stealth wealth" have bolstered the coat's relevance thanks to its high-quality construction and luxe materials, but the steep price can be hard for buyers on a budget to stomach.

Luckily for them, companies have created plenty of similar styles at more affordable prices, including the jackets from Amazon and Saks Off 5th seen below.

Whether you're looking to invest in the original or try a less pricey version, keep scrolling to shop the scarf coat trend.

Nordstrom Toteme Chain Stitch Wool Blend Scarf Jacket $1130 Nordstrom Shop Now

45% off Saks Off 5th Ookie & Lala 2-Piece Whipstitch Scarf & Jacket Set $119.99

$220 Saks Off 5th Shop Now