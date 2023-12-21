What is better than a quality rug? One that can be thrown into the washing machine and cleaned in the comfort of your home.

Enter Ruggable.

"GMA" tapped Jackie Reeve, senior staff writer from Wirecutter, to tell us about her experience using the Ruggable system.

What is Ruggable?

Ruggable is a two-piece rug system that is able to be thrown into the washing machine when life -- or a spill -- happens.

"Ruggable is just so popular because having the option to throw it in the washing machine is incredibly convenient," Reeve said.

The Ruggable system comes in a plethora of thickness options and designs, along with a nonstick rubber pad that velcros to the topper.

Scroll on to shop rugs from the brand.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Ruggable Sarrah Blue Quartz Rug $89 to $839 Ruggable Shop Now

Ruggable Jaque Checkered Stone Rug $89 to $839 Ruggable Shop Now

14% to 15% off Ruggable Piper Plaid Neutral Rug $75.65 - $713.15

$89 - $839 Ruggable Shop Now

Ruggable Jonathan Adler Inkdrop Copper Rug Runner, 2.5'x7, Flatwoven, Standard Pad $209 Ruggable Shop Now

Ruggable The Home Edit Welcome Doormat $159 Ruggable Shop Now