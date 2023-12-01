Do you want to try the fall flats trend but aren't sure where to start? We've found washable flats you'll love.

They're easy to toss on for instant style, they flex and move with your feet to maximize comfort, and the options we've chosen are even machine-washable!

Our picks offer stylish spins on the classic shoe shape too -- the Frank Mully leopard flats are classic and bold, and the pointed toe is a popular option that's been seen on plenty of celebs and influencers the past few months.

For a sustainable option in a more classic ballet shape, the Allbirds Tree Breezers are grand. Lightweight and crafted from breathable eucalyptus, they are the next best thing to walking barefoot.

An even rounder toe can be found in the pair below from Rothy's, which also offers 25 color and pattern options to best match your wardrobe. They also rank high for sustainability since they're created from thread spun out of recycled plastic bottles.

Keep scrolling to see them all!

