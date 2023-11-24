Gifts for the home are truly the gifts that keep on giving.

With the holiday gifting season in full swing, "GMA" is taking the guesswork out of gift-giving this year by curating top-rated, cult-favorite picks for the home.

Right now, you can score $85 off the Our Place Mini Home Cook Duo set, which is designed to replace multiple pieces of cookware with just two pieces.

Below is an amazing array of more home picks to make life easier for everyone on your list -- and more luxurious at the same time.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Our Place Mini Home Cook Duo

The Our Place Mini Home Cook Duo is a great way to bundle and save! The brand website claims that you can have an entire culinary system at home with just two pieces. Additionally, you can mix and match the colors you choose for each piece. The set is a great gift for the aspiring chef or the minimalist cooking pro!

34% off Our Place Mini Home Cook Duo $165

$250 Our Place Shop Now

Ring Devices

Upgrade your friends' and families' home security with the Ring doorbell or full security system. The 14-piece kit is easy to use and install. It comes with protection for eight windows or doors, motion detection for two hallways or rooms, and Wi-Fi coverage up to 1,500 square feet.

46% off Ring Ring Video Doorbell $79.99

$149.99 Amazon Shop Now

38% off Amazon Ring Pan Tilt Stick Up Cam Plug-In $79.99

$129.99 Amazon Shop Now

12% off Amazon Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit $304.98

$349.98 Amazon Shop Now

SodaStream Water Maker

Give the gift of bubbly and customizable drinks at home with the SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker. Not only is the machine budget-friendly, it's also environmentally conscious. It's a gift idea that checks many boxes.

36% off Soda Stream SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker $95.99

$149.99 Amazon Shop Now

Nespresso Machines

If there's a coffee lover on your list, the Nespresso bundles are a great way to give them a luxe home or kitchen upgrade. Compact and capable of brewing five different size drinks, this appliance is small but mighty.

30% off Amazon Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi with Milk Frother $174.27

$249 Amazon Shop Now

29% off Amazon Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville $188.97

$269.95 Amazon Shop Now