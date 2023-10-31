The holidays are right around the corner!
To help us shop for the perfect holiday gifts, we've asked some of our favorite fashion lovers, makeup artists, athletes, fitness instructors, home and lifestyle experts, content creators and beyond who know about some of the best products available now.
For example, shop Naomi Osaka's picks for new parents, Camila Coelho's beauty and fashion finds, Danessa Myricks' makeup recommendations and much more.
Our GMA Influencer Gift Guide is a one-stop shop for everyone on your list!
Get more shopGMA -- sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. Prices may change from the date of publication.
To shop all of our influencers' picks in one place, continue below. Scroll through everything from Celine sunglasses to Nike sneakers, candle sets, makeup palettes, Pandora jewelry, Sephora advent calendars, footwear and more!