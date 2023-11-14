What's on Monroe Steele's holiday gift list?

Steele, a Miami-based style blogger, has a list of stylish picks for the fashion and beauty lovers in your life, as well as for the techies and the coffee-obsessed.

For example, shop a Dior discovery set complete with miniature fragrances, makeup and skin care, as well as a camera that creates memories with a vintage feel.

Plus, Monroe has a pick for coffee lovers that could potentially save them money.

Continue below to shop!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. Prices may change from the date of publication.

CB2 Eve Coup Cocktail Glasses

These CB2 coup glasses are "the perfect edition to any festive holiday party and are super chic," Monroe tells "Good Morning America" in an email.

CB2 CB2 Eve Coupe Cocktail Glass, Set of 8 $54.95 to $44.84 CB2 Shop Now

Dior Le Mini 30 Montaigne Discovery Set

"Scent is very personal, so gifting someone a discovery set allows them to try out a variety of fragrances and pick their own favorite for the future," Steele says. The set includes two fragrances, a lipstick and a serum.

Nordstrom Dior Le Mini 30 Montaigne Discovery Set $160 Nordstrom Shop Now

Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 Instant Film Camera

"If you're gifting a techie, I love this as a gift," Steele says. "It's a way to make moments last and has that vintage feel because the photos develop straight out of the camera."

Walmart Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 Instant Film Camera $107.96 Walmart Shop Now

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine

"If you're gifting a person who drinks Starbucks coffee everyday, give them a luxury coffee experience at home that will save them money!" Steele says. "This coffee machine pays for itself after two weeks and the pods are recyclable!"