If you have been searching social media for fashion inspiration, chances are you have come across Brittany Sjogren, the founder and CEO of Loverly Grey.

With Sjogren's 1.3 million followers, she is a resource for all things fashion. "I believe style should be anything but boring and confidence comes when you step into who you truly are meant to be," Sjogren shared in a blog post.

"I am so excited to share some of my favorite gifts for everyone this holiday season," Sjogren told "GMA."

From stocking stuffers to hostess gifts, these are her go-to picks for any occasion.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. Prices may change from the date of publication.

J.Crew Oversized Cashmere Wrap

"This cashmere wrap is the perfect gift for the person who seems to have everything! It can be monogrammed and comes in multiple colors," Sjogren says.

J. Crew Oversized cashmere wrap $198 J. Crew Shop Now

30-Ounce Stanley Tumbler

"I never go anywhere without my Stanley tumbler! A great gifting option for that friend who is always on-the-go."

Amazon Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel $35 Amazon Shop Now

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

"This belt bag is a staple accessory that's great for any gift. Fill it with some makeup and a gift card that your teenager will love!"

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L $38 lululemon Shop Now

Kitsch Satin Pillowcase

"The Kitsch Satin Pillowcase makes the perfect stocking stuffer. I love to have the patterned pillowcases to bring with me when I travel."

Amazon Kitsch Cooling Satin Pillowcase $18.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Colored Crystal Wine Glasses

"These colored wine glasses are such a fun gift. Pair them with a bottle of wine for your friends who love to host!"

7% off Amazon Colored Wine Glasses Set of 6 Crystal $59.99

$64.99 Amazon Shop Now

Naghedi St. Barths Medium Tote

"I use this bag as my everyday tote. It stretches to hold so much and the best part -- it's machine-washable!"