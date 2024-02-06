Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes has exclusive deals for "Good Morning America" viewers.

This week, save on brands such as Spartan Defense, Spice of Life and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now.

Find all of Tory's exclusive offerings for "GMA" viewers at 40Boxes.com and remember to check back throughout the week, as new items are added daily.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok. By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

50% off Spartan Defense Spartan Defense: Personal Safety Alarms Keep peace of mind with a lightweight self-defense siren that can be taken anywhere. This personal alarm easily clips to clothes or bags so that it is always available to activate when needed. The ear-piercing siren is designed to warn and disorient a potential predator while simultaneously attracting attention and help. With up to 130 decibels of alarm sound, the device can be heard up to 1,000 feet away with a blinding SOS LED strobe light to enhance visibility and blind an assailant. No apps, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connection needed. Choose from battery-operated and rechargeable models in the 40 Boxes exclusive green! $20 - $30

$40 - $60 Valid: 02/06/2024 to 02/18/2024 Shop Now

50% off Spice of Life Spice of Life: Portable Personal Fans Stay cool and comfortable on the go. Spice of Life wearable and rechargeable neck fans are engineered for comfort, sitting snugly around the neck and providing a refreshing breeze anywhere. The lightweight, wireless design means no getting bogged down by cords. It’s super quiet with five cooling modes. Ideal for anyone who wants to stay cool while working at their desk, cooking, getting ready, enjoying outdoor activities and more. This assortment also features a pocket fan for cooling relief that fits in the palm of the hand and a compact egg-shaped misting fan for moments when a little extra cool down is needed! $18 - $24

$36 - $48 Valid: 02/06/2024 to 02/18/2024 Shop Now

25% to 33% off TidyUps TidyUps: Dusting Gloves Make cleaning a breeze. TidyUps gloves are designed with a gentle microfiber cloth for a mark-free cleaning experience on diverse surfaces. Simply slide them on for an easy and comfortable cleaning session with your hands. Dusting gloves are paired with glass cleaning mitts for the ultimate Sunday cleaning bundle. $15 - $20

$20 - $30 Valid: 02/06/2024 to 02/18/2024 Shop Now

More from 40 Boxes:

50% off The D. Noble Collection The D. Noble Collection: Microfiber + Satin Spa Set Say hello to luxury. Treat skin to an ideal blend of microfiber and satin. The luxurious wrap is designed for lounging before or after the shower, tub, sauna, pool and beyond. Soft and gentle on the skin, made with absorbent microfiber and an adjustable velcro closure and elastic top for the perfect fit. This cozy wrap is paired with a fast drying microfiber and satin hair turban. It's the perfect replacement for heavy bath towels that can damage hair and fall off with movement. This healthy, stylish, and quick solution for hair drying paired with the cozy wrap will easily become the new favorite duo. Free shipping! $42.50 + Free shipping

$85 Valid: 02/05/2024 to 02/18/2024 Shop Now

28% off Ms. Jetsetter Ms. Jetsetter: Travel Accessories Stay organized on-the-go without sacrificing style. Ms. Jetsetter designs functional travel accessories for everyone on-the-go. Choose from travel staples like a jewelry case, toiletry bag and a trio to keep everything together. Featuring a chic quilted pattern, all products are spacious and lightweight. $15 - $52

$21 - $73 Valid: 02/05/2024 to 02/18/2024 Shop Now