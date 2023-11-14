Megan Roup, a fitness trainer and the founder of The Sculpt Society, is also a mom, wife, sister, entrepreneur and a former professional dancer for the Brooklyn Nets.

When we asked Roup to share her top gifting picks for the holiday season; naturally, Roup's choices were ideal for everyone from new moms to fitness-loving friends, travelers and the beauty-obsessed.

For example, Roup recommends a tote bag that you can take from your workout to lunch as well as a baby wrap carrier that allows new moms to move about hands-free. She also suggests a year membership to her fitness platform and an equipment bundle to set your loved one up for low-impact sculpt classes, yoga, meditations and more.

Therabody TheraFace Mask

Roup recommends the TheraFace Mask from Therabody for the beauty-obsessed friend. It's "a pricey ticket item, but I recently got this mask and love it," Roup tells "Good Morning America" in an email. It "delivers effective, full-face Red, Red + Infrared and Blue light with added tension-relieving vibration therapy," according to Therabody's website.

Solly Baby Petal Wrap

"I love this wrap so much," Roup says. "As a new mom, it is so nice to have your newborn on your chest, but also hands-free." Roup adds that the wraps are soft and both of her kids have loved it (and she's loved wearing it!).

CalPak Luggage

For the world traveler friend, Roup suggests gifting them CalPak luggage. "I love all of the different styles you can choose from and the luggage is so well made! Plus, lots of storage and thoughtful features so you can stay organized," she says.

The Sculpt Society Membership and Equipment Bundle

The Sculpt Society app membership and the equipment bundle are the "ultimate gifts for anyone looking to stay consistent with their fitness goals," Roup says. "TSS has low-impact sculpt, dance cardio, stretch, yoga and meditation options. Fun, effective and quick workouts to fit into your busy schedule."

The bundle includes: 1 or 2 pound ankle weights, 3 pound hand weights, light, medium and heavy TSS bands, a TSS pilates ball and TSS sliders. It's "the perfect way to turn your workouts up a notch!" Roup says.

MZ Wallace Medium Metro Tote Deluxe

Gift this tote bag to your on-the-go friend, Roup says. "I love these bags and they fit so much in them! They can take you from a workout class to a lunch date and more."