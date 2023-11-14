Marianna Hewitt is what some would consider an original influencer.

The Summer Fridays creator started a buzz-worthy YouTube channel in 2012 where she shared her favorite beauty and fashion finds, never knowing the empire she would go on to create.

More than 1.1 million followers later, Hewitt has a best-selling skin care brand, and is an expert voice in the beauty and fashion world.

Hewitt shared with "GMA" some of her top holiday picks that she plans to gift this season and you can do the same!

Check them out below!

Cuyana Tote

"It’s the perfect tote that can be used every day and the best gifts elevate everyday life," Hewitt says. "Cuyana bags are great quality and they’re at a great price."

CUYANA Classic Easy Tote $268 CUYANA Shop Now

APL Sneakers

"APL shoes are an absolute must gift for this season. It's a gift anyone in your life that they can use all the time, from walking to working out. They are slip-on and machine-washable, and great for all ages."

Nordstrom TechLoom Wave Hybrid Running Shoe (Men) $245 Nordstrom Shop Now

Skincare Gift Set

"Skincare sets are the best gift to give a self-care lover in your life. This Summer Fridays set includes best-selling products for all skin types and a mini lip butter balm."

Revolve The Skincare Set $99 Revolve Shop Now

Byredo Soap

"Anything from Byredo feels luxurious and smells amazing. I love to gift this because, again, it elevates your everyday life and it’s not something people always think about splurging on."

Bloomingdales BYREDO Suede Hand Wash 15.2 oz. $68 Bloomingdales Shop Now

Stoney Clover Personalized Bags

"I love personalized gifts and Stoney Clover offers great makeup bags/travel bags with the option to customize/personalize them. I love these bags and use them all the time."

Stoney Clover Lane Large Pouch $78 Stoney Clover Lane Shop Now