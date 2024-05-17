Looking to revamp your spring beauty routine? We've got you covered.
Amp up your beauty routine with favorites from brands like Amika, Beachwaver, Fenty Beauty, MAC and more. We have products like dry shampoo (for days when your hair needs a spruce!), brow pencils and hydrating foundation fit for any occasion.
For example, shop Beachwaver's 1.25-inch curling iron to create beach waves or a blowout look with ease. Finish with Amika's Perk Up Ultra Oil Control Dry Shampoo to remove oil and refresh your hair before heading out the door.
There's also IT Cosmetics blush, Sol De Janeiro perfume mist and tarte plumping lip oil to enhance your everyday makeup routine or to pack for an upcoming spring getaway.
Check out our picks below!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Soft’Lit Naturally Luminous Hydrating Longwear Foundation
- $40
- Sephora