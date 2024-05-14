Amazon's Summer Beauty Haul sale is in full swing, and now is the time to stock up on everything from beloved favorites to new products you've been eyeballing -- the more you spend, the more you'll save!
From now until 11:59 p.m. PST on Sunday, May 19, shoppers will receive a promotional credit for $10 when they spend $50 or more on beauty products shipped and sold by Amazon, which will automatically be added to their cart on qualifying purchases orders.
With summer on the horizon, it's the ideal time to try out new sunscreens, skin care products, glowy makeup items and helpful hair products and tools to keep any sun-induced frizz at bay.
Below, you'll find a selection of top-sellers and customer favorites that are sure to catch your eye including the ever-popular e.l.f. Power Grip Primer and the Sun Bum Skin Care Travel Essentials Kit -- both will help your look your best, even in mascara-melting temperatures.
You can also stock up on Clinique's Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ if your skin is on the dry side or indulge in the St. Tropez Self Tan Mini Kit to give yourself a tan before hitting the beach next month.
Thousands of other products qualify as well, so scroll down to start shopping so you can save on summer beauty deals now.
Top-selling makeup products to shop
Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara, Very Black
Add volume and length with this popular mascara that has more than 44,000 reviews averaging 4.4 stars with an under-$10 price tag.
- $8.97
- $12.99
- Amazon
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes, Daily Facial Cleanser Towelettes, Gently Cleanse and Remove Oil & Makeup, Alcohol-Free Makeup Wipes, 2 x 25 ct.
Makeup wipes have myriad uses, which is why more than 100,000 people bought these perpetual favorites by Neutrogena last month alone. Buy now to have a pack for your bedside and another for your purse.
- $9.94
- $13.69
- Amazon
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Epic Ink Liner, Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner - Brown, Vegan Formula
This beloved eyeliner frequently out-performs liquid formulas that cost two to three times as much thanks to long-wearing, smudge-proof wear. If the low price point doesn't snag you, its average rating of 4.5 stars -- from nearly 90,000 ratings -- should!
- $9.99
- Amazon
e.l.f. Power Grip Primer, Gel-Based & Hydrating Face Primer For Smoothing Skin & Gripping Makeup, Moisturizes & Primes, 0.811 Fl Oz (24 ml)
Another affordable bestseller is the e.l.f. Power Grip Primer, a base layer that acts like a magnet for any foundation, concealer or powder you wear over top, creating a flawless canvas that helps your makeup look fresher for longer.
- $10
- Amazon
Juvia's Place Blushed Liquid Blush PeachRose
Liquid blush is all the rage these days thanks to its ability to melt into the skin for a more realistic glow. This version from Juvia's Place has incredible pigment, making it easy to layer and build to look beautiful on all skin tones.
- $18
- Amazon
LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm: Hydrate, Glossy, Lightweight, Moisturize & Tint with Shea Butter
Some 20,000 units of this lip balm have sold in the past month, hinting that this might be the most sought-after lip balm of the summer. It's pocket-sized, lightly tinted and keeps lips nourished and moisturized throughout the day, plus it comes in four wonderful flavors so you can select your favorite from Gummy Bear, Peach, Berry and Grapefruit.
- $19
- Amazon
Garnier Micellar Water for All Skin Types, Facial Cleanser & Makeup Remover, 13.5 Fl Oz (400mL), 2 Count
Whether you use it to take off your makeup at night or fix mistakes while applying, a good micellar water is a must-have for any kit, and Garnier makes one of the top sellers out there -- grab this two-pack to stay stocked and ready.
- $15.89
- $23.98
- Amazon
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer
For a concealer that provides beautiful coverage without looking heavy or cakey, try Maybelline favorite Instant Age Rewind.
- $8.80
- $10.99
- Amazon
Skin care to stock up on
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer, Daily Moisturizer Face Cream with Ceramide and Niacinamide for All Skin Types, Oil Free, Fragrance Free
Lightweight hydration and moisture are ideal for summer's high temps and humidity, and this beloved formula from La Roche-Posay is fragrance free, paraben free, oil free, alcohol free and non-comedogenic so it works beautifully on all skin types.
- $23.99
- Amazon
PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash Benzoyl Peroxide 10% Maximum Strength Antimicrobial, 5.5 Oz
If you have breakout-prone skin, try this top-selling face wash that reaches deep into pores to combat the bacteria that spreads blemishes while unclogging pores and preventing new breakouts from forming.
- $9.28
- $9.77
- Amazon
Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+
Having launched in 1968, Clinique's Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion remains a favorite among those with dry skin more than 50 years later. Devoted users can snag two bottles to save on the cult classic.
- $31.35
- $33
- Amazon
Bioré UV Aqua Rich SPF 50 PA++++ Moisturizing Sunscreen for Face, Oxybenzone & Octinoxate Free, Dermatologist Tested, Vegan, Cruelty Free, For Sensitive Skin, 1.7 Oz
Enjoy lightweight hydration and SPF 50 protection with Bioré's UV Aqua Rich. It works beautifully alone or under makeup!
- $14.99
- $15.99
- Amazon
Sun Bum Skin Care Travel Essentials Kit | Cleanse, Brighten, Moisturize, Protect with Daily Cleanser, Brightening Face Scrub, and Daily Sunscreen Moisturizer | Includes Aloha Collection Travel Pouch
This cleanser, scrub and SPF moisturizer kit is super easy to toss in your bag and go while traveling this summer.
- $24.99
- Amazon
belif The True Cream Moisturizing Bomb | New and Improved | 48hrs of Moisture | Restores Skin Barrier | Peptide, Ceramide, Squalane | Skincare Daily Moisturizer Face Cream | All Skin Types | K-beauty
K-beauty fans will relish in the 48-hour moisture this nutrient-packed bestseller locks in, as well as the skin barrier repair it provides.
- $65
- Amazon
Summer-ready hair and body products
Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo with 1% Ketoconazole, Fresh Scent, 7 Fl Oz
Say goodbye to excess dandruff flakes with this powerful shampoo that's formulated to combat even severe scalp fungus while remaining gentle enough for color treated, chemically processed and gray hair.
- $15.09
- $29.99
- Amazon
Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner
Protect your hair from the breakage you can get from sun, sand, chlorine, bleach and other damaging factors that might into play this summer with Olaplex's No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner.
- $30
- Amazon
FOREO PEACH 2 IPL Hair Removal Device - Easy Permanent Hair Removal - Laser Hair Removal For Body & Face - Fast - Painless Hair Removal - Skin Cooling & Silicone Shield - Customizable - App-connected
Summertime means you're about to be showing a lot more skin, and for some, hair removal is a priority. Try this at-home IPL device to zap unwanted hairs without expensive clinic visits in the comfort of your own bathroom.
- $390
- Amazon
St. Tropez Self Tan Mini Kits, Travel-Sized with Applicator Mitt, Vegan-Friendly Tanner, Even & Natural Self Tan
The best way to get ready for summer is with gorgeous, glowing tan. Skip the sun damage and opt instead for a faux glow achievable with this St. Tropez mini kit that has everything you need in one place.
- $16
- $20
- Amazon
Kopari Sun Shield Body Glow - SPF 45 UV Protection Sunscreen Rose Gold Shimmer Mica - Sweat Resistant - Antioxidant Vitamin E Vegan Cruelty Free - Macadamia Hibiscus Avocado Coconut Oils 5oz
Protect your skin from the sun's harsh rays and get a glow boost with Kopari's sweat-resistant, rose gold SPF 45 sunscreen for the body.
- $41.49
- Amazon
Lazy Day Dry Shampoo - Translucent + Volumizing + Oil-Absorbing + Magic Spell Texturizing Spray - Texturizing + Volumizing - Sunflower Seed Oil-Infused - Styling + Prep Spray
Keep hair fresh and wavy in between washes with this dry shampoo and texturizing spray combo that promise to soak up excess oil and provide soft, malleable style all day.
- $19.99
- Amazon
amika mini-mension bestsellers hair set
Products from hair care titan amika can be quite pricey, so snag this collection of mini best sellers to try them out for yourself before you commit to their full size counterparts.
- $27.55
- $29
- Amazon
Nivea Men DEEP Active Clean Charcoal Body Wash, Cleansing Body Wash with Natural Charcoal, 30 Fl Oz Pump Bottle
While grabbing all your favorites, don't forget to pick up something for dad! This Nivea men's body wash will make him feel fresher than ever thanks to charcoal enrichment and a vanilla and bourbon scent.
- $7.67
- Amazon
