Believe it or not, Memorial Day weekend is less than a month away and the unofficial kickoff to summer.
Each year, Memorial Day weekend brings about sales from many of our favorite retailers. This year, expect no different.
When is Memorial Day 2024?
Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 27, 2024.
When do Memorial Day sales start and how long do they last?
Every retailer is different. Some sales have already started, like those from Helix, Birch Living, Brooklyn Bedding, and Bear. As Memorial Day approaches, more retailers will launch early access deals and some will extend beyond the weekend and even into June.
What are the best things to buy on Memorial Day?
Some of the best Memorial Day sales are on products for the home. Expect to find deals on mattresses and other offerings like bedding and furniture. There will also be sales on apparel, like swimwear, that you'll want to grab ahead of the summer months.
Last year, shoppers scored big on everything from mini-fridges to warm-weather clothing and mattresses, with the bulk of sales happening Memorial Day weekend itself.
Best early Memorial Day deals to shop now
Continue below for Memorial Day sales you can shop now and check back as new deals are released.
Bear Mattress
Bear is offering 30% off sitewide plus free sleep accessories now.
Birch Living
Shop Birch's early access sale now! Get 25% off sitewide plus two free Eco-Rest pillows with a mattress purchase. Use code MEMDAY25.
Birch Natural Mattress, Queen
- $1405.30
- $1873.80
- Birch Living
- •
- Use code MEMDAY25
Brooklyn Bedding
Ahead of Memorial Day, Brooklyn Bedding is offering 25% off sitewide! Sale ends May 9. Use promo code SPRING25.
AURORA LUXE COOLING Mattress, Queen
- $1698.80
- $2265
- Brooklyn Bedding
- •
- Use code SPRING25
Helix
Helix has kicked off it's Memorial Day Sale with early access to 25% off everything. Plus, shop 30% off Luxe and Elite models plus get two free pillows with a mattress purchase. Use codes MEMDAY25 and MEMDAY30.
