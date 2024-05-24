Where are the best Memorial Day beauty sales?
With so many sales to shop before the holiday, we're eyeing the top discounts across multiple retailers and our favorite brands.
Sephora, for example, kicks off it's Memorial Day sale May 23, with up to 50% off select hair care, makeup and more. Find discounts on Fenty Skin, Sephora Collection, Anastasia Beverly Hills and Pat McGrath Labs, to name some.
Additionally, take up to 20% off products at Dermstore, from Elta MD's sunscreen to skin cycling essentials by Dr. Whitney Bowe Beauty.
Amazon also offers beauty deals, like 54% off a Hot Tools curling iron and 30% off the No. 1 bestselling Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS.
Check out the sales below!
Amazon
Shop Amazon deals on beauty products for Memorial Day.
Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush | Dry and Style | Amazon Exclusive (Mint)
- $33.99
- $48.99
- Amazon
HOT TOOLS Pro Artist 24K Gold Extra Long Curling Iron/Wand | Long Lasting Defined Curls, (1-1/4 in)
- $27.44
- $59.99
- Amazon
Charlotte Tilbury
If you're considering placing a Charlotte Tilbury order, now's the time: Shoppers will get a free full-size Hot Lips 2 lipstick in shade "In Love With Olivia" when you spend a minimum of $110.
Credo
Shop up to 50% off a selection of clean beauty brands at Credo.
Dermstore
Use code SUN for 20% off at Dermstore, now through May 31.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel (Pack of 60)
- $122.40
- $153
- Dermstore
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment 1.7oz
- $97.60
- $122
- Dermstore
Dr. Whitney Bowe Beauty
Take 25% off sitewide at Dr. Whitney Bowe Beauty. Stock up on Dr. Bowe's skin cycling program and more.
fresh
Take 20% off orders of $80 or more at fresh now. You'll get 25% off orders of $125 or more and 30% off if you spend $200 or more.
iT Cosmetics
During its Memorial Day Sale, iT Cosmetics is offering 25% off sitewide. Reward IT members can get 30% off.
CONFIDENCE IN A CREAM ANTI-AGING HYDRATING MOISTURIZER
- $44.25
- $59
- iT Cosmetics
Kiehl's Since 1851
There's a flash sale at Kiehl's now! Take 30% off select products.
Soy pH-Balanced Hydrating Face Wash Jumbo
- $73.50
- $105
- Kiehl's Since 1851
Laura Geller Beauty
Laura Geller Beauty has up to 55% off sitewide plus an extra 10% off with code MDWS10 from May 22-28.
Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation
- $21.60
- $36
- Laura Geller
Macy's
Macy's is offering up to 60% off for Memorial Day. Shop sales on beauty brands like Clinique, MAC, Urban Decay and more. Plus, take $100 off a Dyson Airstrait Hair Straightener.
Dyson Airstrait Hair Straightener - Prussian Blue/Rich Copper
- $399.99
- $499.99
- Macy's
Clinique Jumbo Dramatically Different Moisturizing Face Lotion+, 6.7 oz.
- $31
- $46
- Macy's
Pattern Beauty
Pattern Beauty, by Tracee Ellis Ross, is offering 20% off sitewide now.
Leave-in conditioner: moisture-rich & soft curl definition
- $22.40
- $28
- Pattern Beauty
Revolve
Take 20% off all beauty with code BEAUTY20, now through May 24.
Sephora
Shop up to 50% off hair care, makeup, skin care and more during Sephora's Memorial Day sale.
Vegamour
Shop up to 50% off at Vegamour now. Plus, get a free gift! Use code HEYSUMMER.
Walmart
Shop beauty deals at Walmart on brands like Dyson, Crest and more.
Crest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous White At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit, 14 Treatments
- $26.95
- $39.13
- Walmart
Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler Complete Long | Prussian Blue/Copper | Refurbished
- $349.99
- $499.99
- Walmart
