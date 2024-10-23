Olivia Munn is boldly using her platform to raise awareness for breast cancer.
The actress and activist is the face of SKIMS' latest bra campaign in partnership with Susan G. Komen.
In a series of visuals directed by photographer Vanessa Beecroft, Munn proudly reveals her mastectomy scars, a poignant reminder of her ongoing breast cancer journey.
She's also seen wearing the retailer's Ultimate Nipple Bra in Clay and the Ultimate Teardrop Push-Up Bra in Sienna from the SKIMS Ultimate Bra collection as well as the Multi-way Bra in Onyx and the Back Smoothing Brief Bodysuit in Onyx.
"It's an honor to partner with SKIMS and Susan G. Komen on this incredible campaign," said Munn in a statement. "This cause is deeply personal to me, and I'm proud to help drive awareness and conversation around it.
She continued, "SKIMS ' commitment to empowerment and community aligns perfectly with the message of this campaign, which is all about confidence, comfort, and feeling your best self. That's exactly how I felt shooting this.”
Munn also shared on Instagram post Wednesday that she "decided I was done being insecure about my mastectomy scars. Every mark life has left behind on my body is proof of how hard I fought. I hope other women who have been self-conscious about their scars see these photos and feel all the love I’m sending."
Earlier this year, Munn shared her breast cancer diagnosis with the world in the hopes that her story could help others.
Launched during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this collaboration with SKIMS underscores the importance of early detection and removing barriers to care, especially for younger women facing the disease.
The solutions-wear brand has also committed to donating 10% of retail sales from bras sold between today and Oct. 31 to Susan G. Komen.
SKIMS co-founder and chief creative officer further emphasized the brand's commitment, saying, "Olivia's bravery in sharing her story is deeply moving, and we're honored to amplify her voice this Breast Cancer Awareness Month." "Partnering with her and Susan G. Komen allows SKIMS to further our commitment to inclusivity and supporting every body."
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.