If you're attending a celebration this summer or simply planning to go strapless on those especially hot days, you may be struggling to find just the right bra to pair with your outfit.

Whether it's a wedding -- yours or someone else's -- a graduation or even a baby shower, event season is in full swing, and chances are you have a dress or tops that do not make it easy to wear with everyday undergarments.

It is important to find the cross-section between a bra and shapewear that give you hold but also allow you to be comfortable.

We rounded up everything from sticky bras that have 5-star ratings to the viral Skims Fits Everyone Plunge Bra, to help you pick the right undergarments for you.

Scroll on to shop the best of the best.

Backless

Low Back Bras for Women-Seamless Wired Deep-V Plunge Invisible Backless Bras Low Cut Multiway Halter Bra
Amazon

Price: $32.99   From: Amazon

Aerie Backless Lightly Lined Bare Bra
Aerie

Price: $32.95   From: Aerie

Suit Your Fancy Plunge Low-Back Thong Bodysuit
Spanx

Price: $148   From: Spanx

SMOOTHING STRAPLESS BRA
Skims

Price: $52   From: Skims

JENNA BRA
Bravissimo

Price: $80   From: Bravissimo

Strapless

SKIMS Ultra Fine Mesh Strapless Bra
SKIMS

Price: $52   From: SKIMS

SMOOTHING STRAPLESS BRA
Skims

Price: $52   From: Skims

Victoria&#39;s Secret Strapless Bombshell Add 2 Cups Push Up Bra
Amazon

Price: $56.50   From: Amazon

Deep plunge

FITS EVERYBODY PLUNGE BRA
Skims

Price: $52   From: Skims

BRABIC Plunge Strapless Sticky Push Up Bra Backless Adhesive Invisible
Amazon

Price: $18.99   From: Amazon

Sticky bra

Adhesive Bra Sticky Bra Push Up 2 Pairs
Amazon

Price: $19.99   From: Amazon

Boob Tape
Amazon

Price: $24.95   From: Amazon

Niidor Adhesive Bra Strapless Sticky Invisible Push up Silicone Bra for Backless Dress with Nipple Covers
Amazon

Price: $23.99 14% SavingsAmazon

Original: $27.99
