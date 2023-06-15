If you're attending a celebration this summer or simply planning to go strapless on those especially hot days, you may be struggling to find just the right bra to pair with your outfit.
Whether it's a wedding -- yours or someone else's -- a graduation or even a baby shower, event season is in full swing, and chances are you have a dress or tops that do not make it easy to wear with everyday undergarments.
It is important to find the cross-section between a bra and shapewear that give you hold but also allow you to be comfortable.
We rounded up everything from sticky bras that have 5-star ratings to the viral Skims Fits Everyone Plunge Bra, to help you pick the right undergarments for you.
Scroll on to shop the best of the best.
