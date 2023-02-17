As the seasons change, you may feel inspired to restock your lingerie, sleepwear and shapewear collections with some new pieces fit for spring.

We've rounded up picks from multiple brands, such as ThirdLove, Calvin Klein and Aerie. You'll also find lingerie from Amazon, Skims shapewear, pajama sets and more.

Continue below to shop by price point.

Lingerie under $50

ThirdLove ThirdLove Everyday Lace Full Coverage Bralette Price: $44 • From: ThirdLove Shop Now

Aerie Aerie Aerie Wildflower Lace Triangle Bralette Price : $19.97 • 50% Savings Aerie Original: $39.95 Shop Now

Aerie Aerie Embroidery Longline Bralette Price : $31.46 • 30% Savings Aerie Original: $44.95 Shop Now

Aerie Aerie Embroidery No Show Thong Underwear Price: $16.95 • From: Aerie Shop Now

Aerie Aerie Dreamscape Lace Triangle Bralette Price : $31.46 • 30% Savings Aerie Original: $44.95 Shop Now

Aerie Aerie Wildflower Lace Bodysuit Price : $49.45 • 10% Savings Aerie Original: $54.95 Shop Now

SKIMS SKIMS Adaptive Fits Everybody Scoop Bralette Price: $32 • From: SKIMS Shop Now

ASOS ASOS DESIGN Curve Nina sheer floral lace underwired corset with picot trim in pink Price : $23 • 50% Savings ASOS Original: $46 Shop Now

Macy's Calvin Klein Seductive Comfort With Lace Full Coverage Bra Price : $33.95 • 29% Savings Macy's Original: $48.50 Shop Now

Lingerie under $100

SKIMS SKIMS Ultra Fine Mesh Strapless Bra Price: $52 • From: SKIMS Shop Now

SKIMS SKIMS Fits Everybody Underwire Lace Bra Price: $52 • From: SKIMS Shop Now

Sleepwear under $50

Amazon BEKOFO Silk Satin Pajamas Price : $20.73 • 4% Savings Amazon Original: $21.73 Shop Now

Aerie Aerie Poplin Ruffle Pajama Tank Top Price : $25.86 • 30% Savings Aerie Original: $36.95 Shop Now

Aerie Aerie Poplin High Waisted Boyfriend Boxer Price : $26.21 • 25% Savings Aerie Original: $34.95 Shop Now

Aerie Aerie Poplin Pajama Shirt Price : $27.71 • 25% Savings Aerie Original: $36.95 Shop Now

PJ Place PJ Place Womens Floral Poplin Pajama Set - Misty Aqua Price : $48.97 • 29% Savings PJ Place Original: $69.95 Shop Now

PJ Place PJ Place Womens Floral Pajama Set - Canyon Gold Price : $34.97 • 29% Savings PJ Place Original: $49.95 Shop Now

Etsy Cozyloungewear Monet's garden inspired Pajamas, Vintage flora pajamas, Green color $42.04 and up • Etsy Shop Now

Aerie Aerie Real Soft Foldover Boxer Price : $18.71 • 25% Savings Aerie Original: $24.95 Shop Now

Aerie Aerie Real Soft Tank Top Price : $17.46 • 30% Savings Aerie Original: $24.95 Shop Now

Amazon YIMANIE Women's Silk Satin Pajama Sets Two-piece Button Down Pj Set Price: $20.99 to $25.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Amazon BABEYOND Kimono Robe Cover up Long Floral Satin Sleepwear Silky Bathrobe Price: $46.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Sleepwear under $100

Maisonette PETITE PLUME Women's Long Sleeve Short Set, Shamrocks Price: $84 • From: Maisonette Shop Now

Anthropologie By Anthropologie Floral Buttondown Sleep Top Price: $58 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now

Maisonette Petite Plume Women's Floral Pajama Set, English Rose Price: $88 • From: Maisonette Shop Now

Shapewear under $50

Amazon Shapermint High Waisted Body Shaper Shorts Price: $25.99 to $27.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

SKIMS SKIMS Barely There High Waist Thong Price: $42 • From: SKIMS Shop Now

Nordstrom Shapermint Essentials High Waist Shaper Thong Price: $22.99 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now

Amazon Maidenform Women's Wear Your Own Bra Singlet Fajas Shapewear, Black Price : $28.99 • 57% Savings Amazon Original: $68 Shop Now

Shapewear under $100

