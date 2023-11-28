Come one, come all, but try not to stall -- this is your last chance to stock up during Spanx's Cyber Monday Sale!
The shapewear company has extended its epic Cyber Monday deals for one more day.
Until midnight, you can snag 20% off sitewide, 70% off clearance, and -- wait for it -- free shipping!
Now is the time to stock up on Spanx's bestselling leggings, including the Soft & Smooth Active 7/8 leggings that have been designed to feel super soft on skin, as well as the AirEssentials Half Zip top, which is the perfect athleisure staple.
Just ahead, snap up what's left of the sale while you still can.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.