Know someone who's always making themselves a nice cup of tea?
Us too. That's why we've rounded up all the best gifts for tea lovers, from cute and dainty teacups to giftable tea sets, functional teapots and more.
While we're sure tea lovers would appreciate any of these gifts for the holidays, these products also make great gifts year-round -- whether for a birthday, a housewarming, or an appreciation gift for a colleague who is never without a warm cup at their desk.
Our picks include porcelain teacups and saucers from Williams Sonoma, a set of 50 Fortnum & Mason tea bags, a Smeg electric kettle, a honey pot and dipper, a matcha set and tea-scented candles. We also love the idea of mixing and matching these gifts to create a special bundle for your loved one.
Continue below to shop!
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok. By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Teacups and mugs
Apilco Tuileries Porcelain Tea Cups & Saucers
- $29.95 to $119.95
- Williams Sonoma
Teapots and tea kettles
Fellow Stagg EKG Matte White Electric Kettle with Walnut Handle
- $195
- Crate & Barrel
Tea gift sets
Fortnum & Mason Royal Blend Tea Bags, Set of 50
- $39.95 to $79.90
- Williams Sonoma
Matcha gift sets
JiekaiTreasure Green Ceramic Matcha Kits: Matcha Bowl with Spout, Bamboo Whisk and Chasen Holders, 450ml
- $30.48
- $40.63
- Etsy
CurationCoMatcha Hand-painted Strawberry Ceramic Matcha Bowl with Spout, Bamboo Whisk and Chasen Holder
- $36.57
- $40.63
- Etsy