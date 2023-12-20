Know someone who's always making themselves a nice cup of tea?

Us too. That's why we've rounded up all the best gifts for tea lovers, from cute and dainty teacups to giftable tea sets, functional teapots and more.

While we're sure tea lovers would appreciate any of these gifts for the holidays, these products also make great gifts year-round -- whether for a birthday, a housewarming, or an appreciation gift for a colleague who is never without a warm cup at their desk.

Our picks include porcelain teacups and saucers from Williams Sonoma, a set of 50 Fortnum & Mason tea bags, a Smeg electric kettle, a honey pot and dipper, a matcha set and tea-scented candles. We also love the idea of mixing and matching these gifts to create a special bundle for your loved one.

Continue below to shop!

Teacups and mugs

Williams Sonoma Apilco Tuileries Porcelain Tea Cups & Saucers $29.95 to $119.95 Williams Sonoma Shop Now

H&M Porcelain Cup $10.99 H&M Shop Now

Anthropologie Monarch Monogram Mug $14 Anthropologie Shop Now

H&M Porcelain Cup $5.99 H&M Shop Now

Kora Organics KORA X Royal Albert Friendship Mug $45 Kora Organics Shop Now

Williams Sonoma Lunar Tea Set $169.95 Williams Sonoma Shop Now

Anthropologie Lilypad Teacup and Saucer Set $16 Anthropologie Shop Now

Williams Sonoma Gold Monogram Mug $14.95 Williams Sonoma Shop Now

Williams Sonoma Rory Dobner Zodiac Mug Collection $14.95 Williams Sonoma Shop Now

Saks Fifth Avenue Rosenthal Brilliance Grand Air Teacup $28 Saks Fifth Avenue Shop Now

Teapots and tea kettles

Crate & Barrel Fellow Stagg EKG Matte White Electric Kettle with Walnut Handle $195 Crate & Barrel Shop Now

Crate & Barrel Smeg Matte White Electric Kettle $189.85 Crate & Barrel Shop Now

10% off Sur La Table Zwilling Cool Touch Kettle $89.95

$100 Sur La Table Shop Now

Crate & Barrel Breville the Temp Select Electric Tea Kettle $99.95 Crate & Barrel Shop Now

Williams Sonoma Le Creuset Classic Demi Teakettle $84 Williams Sonoma Shop Now

Williams Sonoma Famille Rose Tea Pot $49.95 Williams Sonoma Shop Now

Sur La Table Le Creuset 3-Piece Demi Kettle & Mug Set $100 Sur La Table Shop Now

Tea gift sets

Amazon Tea Forte Presentation Box, 20 Count $35 Amazon Shop Now

Williams Sonoma Fortnum & Mason Royal Blend Tea Bags, Set of 50 $39.95 to $79.90 Williams Sonoma Shop Now

25% off Bloomingdale's Palais des Thes Holiday Assortment Gift Box $40.50

$54 Bloomingdale's Shop Now

Williams Sonoma Tea & Biscuits Gift Crate $99.95 Williams Sonoma Shop Now

Matcha gift sets

24% off Etsy JiekaiTreasure Green Ceramic Matcha Kits: Matcha Bowl with Spout, Bamboo Whisk and Chasen Holders, 450ml $30.48

$40.63 Etsy Shop Now

Sur La Table The Republic Of Tea Organic U Matcha Single Sip, 14 Packets $22 Sur La Table Shop Now

9% off Etsy CurationCoMatcha Hand-painted Strawberry Ceramic Matcha Bowl with Spout, Bamboo Whisk and Chasen Holder $36.57

$40.63 Etsy Shop Now

More gifts for tea lovers

CB2 Swarm Glass Honey Pot and Dipper $8.95 Williams Sonoma Shop Now

CB2 Le Creuset Honey Pot $52 Williams Sonoma Shop Now

Apotheke Apotheke Earl Grey Bitters Classic Candle $44 Apotheke Shop Now

Nordstrom NEST New York Lime Zest & Matcha Candle $80 Nordstrom Shop Now

Sur La Table Sur La Table Tea Time Kitchen Towel $16 Sur La Table Shop Now

Nordstrom Maison Margila Replica Matcha Meditation Eau de Toilette Fragrance $160 Nordstrom Shop Now

Sur La Table Fred Purr Tea Cat Tea Infuser $12.95 Sur La Table Shop Now

Williams Sonoma Bee Round Tablecloth $89.95 Williams Sonoma Shop Now

Sur La Table Ironwood Acacia Rectangular Tea Box $73.95 Sur La Table Shop Now

Williams Sonoma Garden Lattice Tablecloth $109.95 to $129.95 Williams Sonoma Shop Now