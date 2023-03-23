Is your best friend's birthday coming up? Did they accomplish one of their biggest life goals? Or maybe your besties are throwing a housewarming party?

No matter the case, we're rounding up the best gifts to give to your friends, from cute candles to journals, initial jewelry and more.

So whether you're celebrating your friends, want something to say "thank you" or are shopping for a surprise pick-me-up, we have you covered with unique gifts to show your best friend love.

Check it all out below.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Macy's ANECDOTE CANDLES Her Story 7.8 oz Candle Price: $26 • From: Macy's Shop Now Celebrate your friends' wins with this "Her Story" candle by Anecdote Candles. "A zesty medley of cassis, bergamot, and rosemary will inspire you to make bold moves and take daring risks, while calming notes of basil, thyme, and clove remind you that there are fresh starts and new beginnings on the horizon," Macy's website explains.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Etsy LakeHouseDesignArt Cool Best friends Club Sweatshirt $15.90 and up • Etsy Shop Now If you and your bestie love a twinning moment, purchase these "Cool Best Friends Club" sweatshirts to wear on your next adventure together.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

gorjana gorjana Power Gemstone Bracelet for Luck Price: $38 • From: gorjana Shop Now If your best friend is starting a new life venture, gift them this gorjana gemstone bracelet. "Aventurine is considered a stone of opportunity and luck. It serves to reinforce decisive thinking, leadership and offers a soothing energy that opens your mind to endless possibilities," gorjana's website explains.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Maison Miru Maison Miru Initial Charm Necklace Price: $165 • From: Maison Miru Shop Now Gift your best friend an initial charm necklace like this one for their birthday or for your friendship anniversary. You can add your initial charm, too, so they'll be reminded of your bond whenever they wear it.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Amazon "Me, You, Us: A Book to Fill Out Together" by Lisa Currie Price: $11.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now This adorable book is a great way to bond with your best friend. Fill it out together as you reminisce on old memories and plan out new ones.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

West Elm West Elm Wood Tabletop Frames - Walnut Price: $35 to $45 • From: West Elm Shop Now If your friend is throwing a housewarming party to celebrate their new home, gift them a picture frame they can use anywhere. Bonus: fill it with a photo of the two of you or your friend group.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Venus et Fleur Venus et Fleur Le Mini Decorate Letter Price: $89 • From: Venus et Fleur Shop Now Gift your bestie these long-lasting roses in the shape of their initial for their birthday.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

brooklinen brooklinen Checkerboard Bath Towels Price: $60 • From: brooklinen Shop Now For the friend who loves color! These cute checkerboard bath towels are a great housewarming gift for a friend.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

J.Crew Limited-edition Nicole Wittenberg X J.Crew sweet William graphic T-shirt Price: $39.50 • From: J.Crew Shop Now A graphic T-shirt makes a great gift because you can find one fit for your friend's unique personality. For example, this Nicole Wittenberg x J.Crew shirt would be great for an art-lover.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Crate & Barrel Crate & Barrel Vineyard Champagne Glass Price: $18.95 • From: Crate & Barrel Shop Now Celebrate your friend with new champagne glasses in hand. Wrap two of these glasses up and pair it with your friend's favorite bottle of bubbly for a fun gift.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Aurate Aurate Skinny Love Me Knot Ring Price: $65 • From: Aurate Shop Now Show your friend you love them with this Aurate knot ring. It's a great gift for any occasion and your friend can wear it stacked with their other rings.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Etsy AnsAtelier Best Friend Gifts Personalized Illustration $7.96 and up • Etsy Shop Now Gift your friend a custom illustration featuring the two of you!

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK