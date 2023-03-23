Is your best friend's birthday coming up? Did they accomplish one of their biggest life goals? Or maybe your besties are throwing a housewarming party?

No matter the case, we're rounding up the best gifts to give to your friends, from cute candles to journals, initial jewelry and more.

So whether you're celebrating your friends, want something to say "thank you" or are shopping for a surprise pick-me-up, we have you covered with unique gifts to show your best friend love.

Check it all out below.

ANECDOTE CANDLES Her Story 7.8 oz Candle
Macy&#39;s

Price: $26   From: Macy's

Shop Now

Celebrate your friends' wins with this "Her Story" candle by Anecdote Candles. "A zesty medley of cassis, bergamot, and rosemary will inspire you to make bold moves and take daring risks, while calming notes of basil, thyme, and clove remind you that there are fresh starts and new beginnings on the horizon," Macy's website explains.

LakeHouseDesignArt Cool Best friends Club Sweatshirt
Etsy

$15.90 and up
Etsy

Shop Now

If you and your bestie love a twinning moment, purchase these "Cool Best Friends Club" sweatshirts to wear on your next adventure together.

gorjana Power Gemstone Bracelet for Luck
gorjana

Price: $38   From: gorjana

Shop Now

If your best friend is starting a new life venture, gift them this gorjana gemstone bracelet. "Aventurine is considered a stone of opportunity and luck. It serves to reinforce decisive thinking, leadership and offers a soothing energy that opens your mind to endless possibilities," gorjana's website explains.

Maison Miru Initial Charm Necklace
Maison Miru

Price: $165   From: Maison Miru

Shop Now

Gift your best friend an initial charm necklace like this one for their birthday or for your friendship anniversary. You can add your initial charm, too, so they'll be reminded of your bond whenever they wear it. 

&#34;Me, You, Us: A Book to Fill Out Together&#34; by Lisa Currie
Amazon

Price: $11.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

This adorable book is a great way to bond with your best friend. Fill it out together as you reminisce on old memories and plan out new ones.

West Elm Wood Tabletop Frames - Walnut
West Elm

Price: $35 to $45   From: West Elm

Shop Now

If your friend is throwing a housewarming party to celebrate their new home, gift them a picture frame they can use anywhere. Bonus: fill it with a photo of the two of you or your friend group. 

Venus et Fleur Le Mini Decorate Letter
Venus et Fleur

Price: $89   From: Venus et Fleur

Shop Now

Gift your bestie these long-lasting roses in the shape of their initial for their birthday. 

brooklinen Checkerboard Bath Towels
brooklinen

Price: $60   From: brooklinen

Shop Now

For the friend who loves color! These cute checkerboard bath towels are a great housewarming gift for a friend. 

Limited-edition Nicole Wittenberg X J.Crew sweet William graphic T-shirt
J.Crew

Price: $39.50   From: J.Crew

Shop Now

A graphic T-shirt makes a great gift because you can find one fit for your friend's unique personality. For example, this Nicole Wittenberg x J.Crew shirt would be great for an art-lover. 

Crate & Barrel Vineyard Champagne Glass
Crate & Barrel

Price: $18.95   From: Crate & Barrel

Shop Now

Celebrate your friend with new champagne glasses in hand. Wrap two of these glasses up and pair it with your friend's favorite bottle of bubbly for a fun gift.

Aurate Skinny Love Me Knot Ring
Aurate

Price: $65   From: Aurate

Shop Now

Show your friend you love them with this Aurate knot ring. It's a great gift for any occasion and your friend can wear it stacked with their other rings.

AnsAtelier Best Friend Gifts Personalized Illustration
Etsy

$7.96 and up
Etsy

Shop Now

Gift your friend a custom illustration featuring the two of you! 

ImpressionsStamped You&#39;re My Bestea Spoon
Etsy

ImpressionsStamped You're My Bestea Spoon

Price: $17.56   From: Etsy

Shop Now

For that friend you can always call to come over for tea and a movie. 