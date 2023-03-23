Is your best friend's birthday coming up? Did they accomplish one of their biggest life goals? Or maybe your besties are throwing a housewarming party?
No matter the case, we're rounding up the best gifts to give to your friends, from cute candles to journals, initial jewelry and more.
So whether you're celebrating your friends, want something to say "thank you" or are shopping for a surprise pick-me-up, we have you covered with unique gifts to show your best friend love.
Check it all out below.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
ANECDOTE CANDLES Her Story 7.8 oz Candle
Price: $26 • From: Macy's
Celebrate your friends' wins with this "Her Story" candle by Anecdote Candles. "A zesty medley of cassis, bergamot, and rosemary will inspire you to make bold moves and take daring risks, while calming notes of basil, thyme, and clove remind you that there are fresh starts and new beginnings on the horizon," Macy's website explains.
gorjana Power Gemstone Bracelet for Luck
Price: $38 • From: gorjana
If your best friend is starting a new life venture, gift them this gorjana gemstone bracelet. "Aventurine is considered a stone of opportunity and luck. It serves to reinforce decisive thinking, leadership and offers a soothing energy that opens your mind to endless possibilities," gorjana's website explains.
Maison Miru Initial Charm Necklace
Price: $165 • From: Maison Miru
Gift your best friend an initial charm necklace like this one for their birthday or for your friendship anniversary. You can add your initial charm, too, so they'll be reminded of your bond whenever they wear it.
"Me, You, Us: A Book to Fill Out Together" by Lisa Currie
Price: $11.99 • From: Amazon
This adorable book is a great way to bond with your best friend. Fill it out together as you reminisce on old memories and plan out new ones.
West Elm Wood Tabletop Frames - Walnut
Price: $35 to $45 • From: West Elm
If your friend is throwing a housewarming party to celebrate their new home, gift them a picture frame they can use anywhere. Bonus: fill it with a photo of the two of you or your friend group.
Venus et Fleur Le Mini Decorate Letter
Price: $89 • From: Venus et Fleur
Gift your bestie these long-lasting roses in the shape of their initial for their birthday.
brooklinen Checkerboard Bath Towels
Price: $60 • From: brooklinen
For the friend who loves color! These cute checkerboard bath towels are a great housewarming gift for a friend.
Limited-edition Nicole Wittenberg X J.Crew sweet William graphic T-shirt
Price: $39.50 • From: J.Crew
A graphic T-shirt makes a great gift because you can find one fit for your friend's unique personality. For example, this Nicole Wittenberg x J.Crew shirt would be great for an art-lover.
Crate & Barrel Vineyard Champagne Glass
Price: $18.95 • From: Crate & Barrel
Celebrate your friend with new champagne glasses in hand. Wrap two of these glasses up and pair it with your friend's favorite bottle of bubbly for a fun gift.
Aurate Skinny Love Me Knot Ring
Price: $65 • From: Aurate
Show your friend you love them with this Aurate knot ring. It's a great gift for any occasion and your friend can wear it stacked with their other rings.
ImpressionsStamped You're My Bestea Spoon
Price: $17.56 • From: Etsy
For that friend you can always call to come over for tea and a movie.