Perhaps you're spending your first year as part of the family, or maybe you've been close to your mother-in-law for years -- either way, the holidays are the perfect time to find a gift that shows her you appreciate being part of each other's lives.
Whatever budget you're working with, a heartfelt gift tailored to your mother-in-law's interests is sure to be a hit. We've selected items for foodies, jewelry lovers, avid readers, enthusiastic hostesses and more, all divided by price so you can find what you need at the right cost. Several of the gifts you'll find are great even for folks you don't know well, so stick to something simple and classic if you're unsure of what to grab.
Keep scrolling to get inspired, and give your mother-in-law the perfect gift this holiday!
$20 and under
Crabtree & Evelyn Set Of 4 Nat Opulence Garland Hand Cream Set
This is a near-universally appealing gift, especially for anyone who likes to keep a luxe hand cream in their bag or stashed in a glovebox.
- $9.99
- Marshalls
Felt Skier Mouse Ornament
If she's a little on the glamorous side, this cheeky ornament will be the perfect stocking stuffer that is equal parts funny and adorable.
- $9.60
- $16
- West Elm
Cupcake Gourmand Toasted Macaroon Glass Candle
Take the traditional gift of a beautifully scented candle to the next level with this macaroon-shaped delight.
- $14.40
- $24
- Anthropologie
Better Homes & Gardens Clear Flared Red Wine Glass with Stem, 4 Pack
Pair these elegant, modern wine glasses with her favorite bottle for an affordable gift that seems much more expensive than it is.
- $9.96
- Walmart
Chocolate Babka
Bring a classic taste of New York to her table with this delicious chocolate babka. If you're lucky, you may even get to sneak a slice for dessert!
- $16
- Russ & Daughters
$20 to $50
Snowflake 2 Tiered Serving Stand
If your mother-in-law always hosts a beautiful holiday gathering, help her collect a new gorgeous piece for next year with this tiered snowflake tray.
- $39.99
- Marshalls
Book Nook Reading Valet
Book lovers will love this handy way to organize their favorite reading spot, especially with its gorgeous wood finish and sleek design.
- $50
- Uncommon Goods
Fairy Tale Hardcover Notebook
For the woman who loves to journal, sketch or record her recipes by hand, this notebook is ideal. Its gorgeous cover and blank pages are a tempting invitation to create something new, and she'll thank you each time she opens it!
- $27.20
- $32
- Papier
Alura Homescent Collection - Orchid Moss
Impress the mother-in-law who loves a warmly scented home with this lush, nature-inspired diffuser or candle.
- $19 to $45
- West Elm
$50 to $200
Charly Women's Vigorate Athletic Shoe
If your mother-in-law has maintained a fun, youthful sense of style and activity, skip the boring gifts and buy her something she'll really get a kick out of with these bold, comfy sneakers that have great cushioning, response and -- of course -- design.
- $49.95
- Amazon
Super-Plush Robe
Help your MIL mimic a spa day at home when she steps into Brooklinen's Super-Plush robe at home. While you can choose from a variety of colors -- including the classic white option -- we love this funky, limited edition green version on sale right now.
- $99
- Brooklinen
Perfect Pot
This pot is a fantastic gift for anyone who loves to cook thanks to its large size, stove-to-oven versatility and color options that will match any chef's kitchen.
- $125
- $165
- Our Place
Bialetti Moka Dolce & Gabbana 3-Cup + 1 Irresistible Coffee Tin Gift Set
Gorgeous and ready to wrap, this gift set is a dream for coffee lovers who want to feel the charm of Italian design as they sip their morning cup.
- $129.95
- Williams Sonoma
Wunderlust Weekender Bag 48L
If your mother-in-law loves to travel, this weekender is a lovely, durable way to help her stay organized as a carry-on or carry-all for weekend getaways.
- $198
- lululemon
The sky's the limit
Happy Hour Grazing Experience Subscription
Trying to please a picky foodie? Give her a three-month smorgasboard of tasting delights created to elevate the happy hour experience with a mix of sweet and salty delicacies, plus the option to include a keepsake cutting board and utensils.
- $350 to $370
- Uncommon Goods
LOVE Carved Mother of Pearl Full Heart Pendant in Solid Gold
A stunning mother of pearl pendant is a fantastic way to impress your mother-in-law and show your appreciation for her place in your life.
- $498
- Jane Win
Burberry Check & Leather Note Crossbody Bag
Sophisticated, fashionable ladies everywhere will relish opening a Burberry bag for Christmas, especially when it comes in the perfect size and shape for nearly all occasions.
- $1790
- Bloomingdale's