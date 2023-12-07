Perhaps you're spending your first year as part of the family, or maybe you've been close to your mother-in-law for years -- either way, the holidays are the perfect time to find a gift that shows her you appreciate being part of each other's lives.

Whatever budget you're working with, a heartfelt gift tailored to your mother-in-law's interests is sure to be a hit. We've selected items for foodies, jewelry lovers, avid readers, enthusiastic hostesses and more, all divided by price so you can find what you need at the right cost. Several of the gifts you'll find are great even for folks you don't know well, so stick to something simple and classic if you're unsure of what to grab.

Keep scrolling to get inspired, and give your mother-in-law the perfect gift this holiday!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

$20 and under

Marshalls Crabtree & Evelyn Set Of 4 Nat Opulence Garland Hand Cream Set This is a near-universally appealing gift, especially for anyone who likes to keep a luxe hand cream in their bag or stashed in a glovebox. $9.99 Marshalls Shop Now

40% off TEMU Felt Skier Mouse Ornament If she's a little on the glamorous side, this cheeky ornament will be the perfect stocking stuffer that is equal parts funny and adorable. $9.60

$16 West Elm Shop Now

40% off Anthropologie Cupcake Gourmand Toasted Macaroon Glass Candle Take the traditional gift of a beautifully scented candle to the next level with this macaroon-shaped delight. $14.40

$24 Anthropologie Shop Now

Walmart Better Homes & Gardens Clear Flared Red Wine Glass with Stem, 4 Pack Pair these elegant, modern wine glasses with her favorite bottle for an affordable gift that seems much more expensive than it is. $9.96 Walmart Shop Now

Russ & Daughters Chocolate Babka Bring a classic taste of New York to her table with this delicious chocolate babka. If you're lucky, you may even get to sneak a slice for dessert! $16 Russ & Daughters Shop Now

$20 to $50

Marshalls Snowflake 2 Tiered Serving Stand If your mother-in-law always hosts a beautiful holiday gathering, help her collect a new gorgeous piece for next year with this tiered snowflake tray. $39.99 Marshalls Shop Now

Uncommon Goods Book Nook Reading Valet Book lovers will love this handy way to organize their favorite reading spot, especially with its gorgeous wood finish and sleek design. $50 Uncommon Goods Shop Now

15% off Papier Fairy Tale Hardcover Notebook For the woman who loves to journal, sketch or record her recipes by hand, this notebook is ideal. Its gorgeous cover and blank pages are a tempting invitation to create something new, and she'll thank you each time she opens it! $27.20

$32 Papier Shop Now

West Elm Alura Homescent Collection - Orchid Moss Impress the mother-in-law who loves a warmly scented home with this lush, nature-inspired diffuser or candle. $19 to $45 West Elm Shop Now

$50 to $200

Amazon Charly Women's Vigorate Athletic Shoe If your mother-in-law has maintained a fun, youthful sense of style and activity, skip the boring gifts and buy her something she'll really get a kick out of with these bold, comfy sneakers that have great cushioning, response and -- of course -- design. $49.95 Amazon Shop Now

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe Help your MIL mimic a spa day at home when she steps into Brooklinen's Super-Plush robe at home. While you can choose from a variety of colors -- including the classic white option -- we love this funky, limited edition green version on sale right now. $99 Brooklinen Shop Now

24% off Our Place Perfect Pot This pot is a fantastic gift for anyone who loves to cook thanks to its large size, stove-to-oven versatility and color options that will match any chef's kitchen. $125

$165 Our Place Shop Now

Williams Sonoma Bialetti Moka Dolce & Gabbana 3-Cup + 1 Irresistible Coffee Tin Gift Set Gorgeous and ready to wrap, this gift set is a dream for coffee lovers who want to feel the charm of Italian design as they sip their morning cup. $129.95 Williams Sonoma Shop Now

lululemon Wunderlust Weekender Bag 48L If your mother-in-law loves to travel, this weekender is a lovely, durable way to help her stay organized as a carry-on or carry-all for weekend getaways. $198 lululemon Shop Now

The sky's the limit

Uncommon Goods Happy Hour Grazing Experience Subscription Trying to please a picky foodie? Give her a three-month smorgasboard of tasting delights created to elevate the happy hour experience with a mix of sweet and salty delicacies, plus the option to include a keepsake cutting board and utensils. $350 to $370 Uncommon Goods Shop Now

Jane Win LOVE Carved Mother of Pearl Full Heart Pendant in Solid Gold A stunning mother of pearl pendant is a fantastic way to impress your mother-in-law and show your appreciation for her place in your life. $498 Jane Win Shop Now