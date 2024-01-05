It's no secret that jewelry makes the perfect gift -- especially for Valentine's Day.

That's why we have our eyes on all the best jewelry gifts this season, from heart-shaped earrings to unique rings and pieces with bow details. Plus, shop more classic picks that will stay in someone's wardrobe for years to come.

For example, shop Maison Miru's classic tiny crystal stud earrings, perfect for everyday wear. They are waterproof and sweatproof and can be styled with a casual outfit or with something more formal. There's also Heaven Mayhem's Wine Earrings, a gold-tone metal set with an acetate burgundy stone at the center. This statement earring is ideal for date night on Valentine's Day and year round, and can be styled with everything from a button-up shirt and jeans to a lacey red dress and heels.

We also have picks from Jenny Bird, Anthropologie, Aurate and more.

Check it all out below!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

$25 and under

30% off Etsy Classic Heart Earrings by CaitlynMinimalist $14.35

$20.50 Etsy Shop Now

25% off Etsy 2mm Non Tarnish Gold Plated Bow Choker by RosewoodandCoStore $20.99

$27.99 Etsy Shop Now

Amazon Mocicafier Small Gold Hoop Earrings $14.99 Amazon Shop Now

$50 and under

Revolve Casa Clara Blaire Ring $42 Revolve Shop Now

Nordstrom Baublebar Bubble Initial Necklace $42 Nordstrom Shop Now

20% off Etsy Bow Stud Earrings by EmeryandOpal $33.60

$42 Etsy Shop Now

Revolve Ettika Kelly Ring $45 Revolve Shop Now

20% off Etsy Gold Dome Ring by RiverRaineJewelry $38.80

$48.50 Etsy Shop Now

$100 and under

Gorjana Lou Heart Ring $60 Gorjana Shop Now

Aurate Love Me Knot Ring $100 Aurate Shop Now

Revolve Boys Lie Locket Angel Necklace $72 Revolve Shop Now

Maison Miru Maison Miru Celestial Crystal Studs in Titanium $75 Maison Miru Shop Now

Gorjana Nova Ring $75 Gorjana Shop Now

$200 and under

Etsy HERE ON EARTH Molten Gold Organic Thick Chunky Band Ring with White Topaz Sunken Stones by ShopBarefootBlonde $119.01 Etsy Shop Now

Jenny Bird Monogram Necklace $110 Jenny Bird Shop Now

Aureum Reine Gold Textured Circle Earrings $200 Aureum Shop Now

Anthropologie Clare V. Petite Heart Locket Charm $115 Anthropologie Shop Now

Jenny Bird Viviana Ring $118 Jenny Bird Shop Now

Revolve Heaven Mayhem Wine Earrings $110 Revolve Shop Now

20% off Etsy Ruby Heart Croissant Dome Ring by NormJewels $192.79

$240.99 Etsy Shop Now

Etsy everlijewelry Rimmed Pinky Signet $135 to $455 Etsy Shop Now

$300 and under

Revolve Lili Claspe Imara Smoke Quartz Earrings $260 Revolve Shop Now

Nordstrom Monica Vinader Essential Diamond Necklace $250 to $295 Nordstrom Shop Now

Aureum Margot Gold & Ruby Earrings $250 Aureum Shop Now

40% off Saks Fifth Avenue Givenchy 4G Plumetis Earrings With Crystals $234

$390 Saks Fifth Avenue Shop Now

Nordstrom David Yurman X Crossover Band Ring in Sterling Silver with 18K Yellow Gold, 6mm $295 Nordstrom Shop Now

$500 and under

Maison Miru Maison Miru Gaia Crystal Ball Back Earrings in 14K Gold $360 Maison Miru Shop Now

Saks Fifth Avenue Mateo 14K Yellow Gold & Green Amethyst Stud Earrings $450 Saks Fifth Avenue Shop Now