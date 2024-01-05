It's no secret that jewelry makes the perfect gift -- especially for Valentine's Day.
That's why we have our eyes on all the best jewelry gifts this season, from heart-shaped earrings to unique rings and pieces with bow details. Plus, shop more classic picks that will stay in someone's wardrobe for years to come.
For example, shop Maison Miru's classic tiny crystal stud earrings, perfect for everyday wear. They are waterproof and sweatproof and can be styled with a casual outfit or with something more formal. There's also Heaven Mayhem's Wine Earrings, a gold-tone metal set with an acetate burgundy stone at the center. This statement earring is ideal for date night on Valentine's Day and year round, and can be styled with everything from a button-up shirt and jeans to a lacey red dress and heels.
We also have picks from Jenny Bird, Anthropologie, Aurate and more.
Check it all out below!
$25 and under
$50 and under
$100 and under
$200 and under
HERE ON EARTH Molten Gold Organic Thick Chunky Band Ring with White Topaz Sunken Stones by ShopBarefootBlonde
- $119.01
- Etsy
$300 and under
Givenchy 4G Plumetis Earrings With Crystals
- $234
- $390
- Saks Fifth Avenue
David Yurman X Crossover Band Ring in Sterling Silver with 18K Yellow Gold, 6mm
- $295
- Nordstrom