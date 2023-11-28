Merry Swiftmas, everyone! Chances are someone on your holiday gifting list is a Taylor Swift fan -- which means there are tons of fun ways to find a unique gift for them for the holidays.

Whether you plan to gift the iconic red scarf to your Taylor-loving bestie or a Swiftie welcome mat to your mom, you'll find a great present for everyone on the list below.

Our picks span the many decades of Swift's career and style changes. Check it out below!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

For the home

Etsy Champagne Problems Champagne Glass Flute $19.74 Etsy Shop Now

Amazon Swiftie Welcome Door Mat $26.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Lover - LIMITED EDITION PINK & BLUE VINYL $60.95 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Taylor Coffee Mug Cup $27.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon 2024 Eras Tour Calendar $9.29 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Taylor Swift Quiz Book: 101 Questions To Test Your Knowledge Of The Legend That Is Taylor Swift $7.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Lavender Haze small candle Gift $5.99 Amazon Shop Now

30% off Amazon 40-ounce Tumbler Swiftie Collection $57.40

$82 Etsy Shop Now

Clothing and accessories

Amazon Women's Pajama Set Soft Long Sleeve Pajamas $20.99 Amazon Shop Now

9% off Amazon Singer Croc Charms $7.25

$7.98 Amazon Shop Now

33% off Amazon Foefaik Winter Fluffy Faux Fur Coat Women's Shaggy Jacket Long Sleeve Outwear $35.29

$53.01 Amazon Shop Now

40% off Etsy 1989 Taylor's Version Embroidered Unisex Sweatshirt $36.73

$61.22 Etsy Shop Now

62% off GAP CashSoft Scarf $15

$39.95 GAP Shop Now

50% off Etsy Taylor Swift Meet Me At Midnight Slippers $11.01

$22.03 Etsy Shop Now

Etsy Double Side Swift And Kelce Sweatshirt $28.96 to $63.40 Etsy Shop Now

Jewelry

BaubleBar Custom Disc Pisa Bracelet $38 BaubleBar Shop Now

Amazon Taylor Inspired Necklace $10.99 Amazon Shop Now

22% off Amazon Paodey 12000 Pcs Clay Beads for Bracelet Making $16.99

$21.99 Amazon Shop Now

Holiday specific picks

20% off Etsy Custom Eras Tour Taylor Swift Ornament $15.99

$19.99 Etsy Shop Now

10% off Etsy Merry Swiftmas - Swiftmas Christmas Ornament $12.51

$13.90 Etsy Shop Now