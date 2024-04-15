The release of Taylor Swift's highly anticipated album, "The Tortured Poets Department," is just around the corner.

"The Tortured Poets Department" is the singer's 11th studio album and will be released on April 19.

Ahead of the release, learn more about everything Swift has shared about the album.

When did Swift announce the album?

Swift announced "The Tortured Poets Department" at the 2024 Grammys while accepting the Grammy for best pop vocal album.

"This is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don't know if I've ever told you that. I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans," Swift began.

"So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19. It's called 'The Tortured Poets Department,'" she revealed.

Taylor Swift receives the award for Best Pop Vocal Album at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 04, 2024. Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Has Swift revealed the album cover?

After announcing the album news and accepting her award at the Grammys, Swift took to Instagram to share the black and white cover art for the album by photographer Beth Garrabrant.

A second photo in the post featured several handwritten lines of what appear to be lyrics.

They read: "And so I enter into evidence / My tarnished coat of arms / My muses, acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms / the tick, tick, tick of love bombs / My veins of pitch black ink / All's fair in love and poetry … / Sincerely, The Chairman of The Tortured Poets Department."

Has Swift revealed the track list for the album?

Days after dropping the news of "The Tortured Poets Department," Swift shared the track list for the upcoming album, which includes 17 new tracks, including a bonus track titled "The Manuscript."

See the full track list below:

"Fortnight" (feat. Post Malone) "The Tortured Poets Department" "My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys" "Down Bad" "So Long, London" "But Daddy I Love Him" "Fresh Out the Slammer" "Florida!!!" (feat. Florence + The Machine) "Guilty as Sin?" "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?" "I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)" "LOML" "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" "The Alchemy" "Clara Bow" Bonus Track: "The Manuscript"

Who are the collaborators?

From the track list, Swift's upcoming album appears to feature two collaborations, one with Post Malone on the song "Fortnight" and one with Florence + The Machine on the song "Florida!!!"

Did Swift announce special editions of 'The Tortured Poets Department'?

Leading up to the release of "The Tortured Poets Department," Swift has also shared artwork for the upcoming album.

On Feb. 16, she shared sepia-toned artwork on Instagram, which included a photo of herself. In the caption, she wrote, "File Name: The Bolter," and pre-order information for the album. In the second slide of the post, the words "You don't get to tell me about sad" are displayed over another black and white image of her face with her head in her hand.

Days later, she shared another black and white image of herself on Instagram for another edition of the album with the exclusive bonus track "The Albatross." The second slide of the post had the words, "Am I allowed to cry?" displayed over another black and white image of her.

The final image she shared was for another edition of the upcoming album, which includes the exclusive bonus track "The Black Dog." The caption of the post read, "Old habits die screaming...."

What has Taylor Swift said about 'The Tortured Poets Department'?

Aside from the album art, release date and track list for the upcoming album, Swift hasn't revealed too much about it, but shared her excitement about it while accepting the award for artist of the year at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on April 1.

"I'm so proud of it. I cannot wait to share it with you," she said. "So thank you for voting for me for this incredible honor -- artist of the year. I am so blown away and so thankful and I just can't wait to keep having fun with you guys, because we have a lot of exciting things coming up. Thank you so much."

What has Travis Kelce said about the album?

Travis Kelce also told reporters that he's listened to some of the album too.

Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII in February, Kelce told reporters during a press event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas that he had "heard some of it."

"It is unbelievable," he added. "I can't wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops."

What are the '5 stages of heartbreak playlists'?

Leading up to the release of "The Tortured Poets Department," Swift compiled five custom playlists for Apple Music representing five "stages of heartbreak," which she released in early April. Each playlist included a message directly from Swift explaining the mix, with songs from her catalog arranged thematically.

In one playlist called "I Love You, It's Ruining My Life," Swift explains in a message that those songs are "about getting so caught up in the idea of something you have a hard time seeing the red flags, possibly resulting in moments of denial and maybe a little bit of delusion."

The final playlist she shared was called "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart," which she explains is about finding "acceptance and can start moving forward from loss or heartbreak."

Is 'The Tortured Poets Department' a re-recorded album?

Swift's upcoming album is not re-recording of one of her previous albums.

"The Tortured Poets Department" follows her 2022 studio album "Midnights," which earned her awards for album of the year and best pop vocal album at the 66th Grammy Awards.

Prior to "Midnights," Swift released "Evermore" and "Folklore" in 2020, "Lover" in 2019, "Reputation" in 2017, "1989" in 2014, "Red" in 2012, "Speak Now" in 2010, "Fearless" in 2008 and her debut album "Taylor Swift" in 2006.

Additionally, she has released several re-recorded albums, including "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" and "Red (Taylor's Version)" in 2021, and "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" and "1989 (Taylor's Version)" in 2023.

Has she announced her next re-recorded album?

The Grammy Award winner has not announced what her next re-recorded album will be or when she will release it.

Fans speculate that Swift's next re-recording might be "Reputation," which she initially released seven years ago, because of the many Easter eggs she's dropped so far, including the green dress she wore to the Golden Globes in January, which fans say resembles the snake that is present in her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video. In an interview with Time in December 2023, Swift also mentioned "Reputation" and made several album references, saying, "I'm collecting horcruxes. I'm collecting infinity stones. Gandalf's voice is in my head every time I put out a new one. For me, it's a movie now."

Fans also got a taste of "Reputation (Taylor's Version)" last year when "Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)" was featured as the theme song for the Amazon Prime series, "Wilderness."

Swift announced on "Good Morning America" in August 2019 that she would be re-recording her first six albums from her former label in order to take ownership of the records that made her a household name.