Taylor Swift has arrived at the Golden Globes!

On Sunday, the "Midnights" singer stepped out on the red carpet in a green gown. She was all smiles as she posed for photos.

Swift is nominated at this year's Globes in the new cinematic and box office achievement category for her film, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour."

Taylor Swift attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Other films nominated in the category include "Barbie," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," "John Wick: Chapter 4," "Mission Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part 1," "Oppenheimer," "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" and "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."

Swift kicked off her record-breaking Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona, in March 2023. In August, she announced that a concert film documenting the tour would be shown in thousands of movie theaters throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The film was released one day early on Oct. 12, 2023, in the U.S. and Canada, and shattered advance ticket sales records at AMC theaters, according to the theater chain.

Swift celebrated the film's release during a world premiere event in Los Angeles.

