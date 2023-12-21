Jo Koy will host the 81st annual Golden Globes ceremony.

This is the comedian's first time hosting the show, which celebrates achievements in film and television.

"You're probably wondering who the host is," Koy said in a video. "It's me! Jo Koy! That's right. "I can't wait to see you guys."

Comedian Jo Koy speaks about his upcoming movie "Easter Sunday" during Universal Pictures and Focus Features special presentation at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon 2022, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage/Getty Images

In a statement he shared in a press release about the news, Koy talked about what hosting the awards show means to him.

"I've stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special," Koy said.

"This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud," he added. "Mahal Kita (Google it)!"

Koy is known for his stand-up comedy shows and specials on Netflix and Comedy Central where he tells relatable jokes and stories about his family and his culture.

In 2022, tickets for his "Funny is Funny World Tour" sold out in several venues including Madison Square Garden, according to Ticketmaster. That same year, he also starred in the film, "Easter Sunday." He is currently on his world tour, "Jo Koy World Tour."

Stand-up comedian and executive producer Jo Koy attends the world premiere of "Easter Sunday," Aug. 2, 2022, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

The news of Koy hosting the show comes more than a week after nominations for the Golden Globes were announced by comedian Cedric the Entertainer and "That 70's Show" alum Wilmer Valderrama.

"Barbie" is the most-nominated movie of the year with nine in total and "Succession" is the most nominated television show with nine nods.

This year marks the first year the awards show will be produced by its new owner, Dick Clark Productions, after the company acquired the Golden Globes from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in June 2023.

Another change to the awards show includes two new categories being added to the Golden Globes: cinematic and box office achievement and best performance in stand-up comedy on television.

The 2024 Golden Globes will take place on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. The awards ceremony will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+. A host for the awards show has yet to be announced.