The 2024 Golden Globes nominations are here.

Nominations for the 81st annual Golden Globes were announced by comedian Cedric the Entertainer and "That '70s Show" alum Wilmer Valderrama on Monday, Dec. 11.

On the film side, "Barbie" was the most-nominated movie of the year with nine in total. Other top-nominated films included "Oppenheimer" -- the other half of this summer's "Barbenheimer" cultural moment -- with eight and both "Killers of the Flower Moon" and "Poor Things" with seven apiece. "Past Lives" also scored five noms.

Margot Robbie as Barbie in a still from Greta Gerwig's "Barbie." Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

On the TV side, "Succession" reigned supreme once again with nine nominations. Other top-nominated shows include "The Bear" and "Only Murders in the Building" with five each and "The Crown" with four. "Beef," "Daisy Jones & The Six," "Fargo," "The Last of Us" and "Ted Lasso" all scored three noms.

Jeremy Strong in "Succession," 2023. HBO

This year marks the first year the awards show will be produced by its new owner, Dick Clark Productions, after the company acquired the Golden Globes from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in June 2023.

Under the deal, Dick Clark Productions obtained the assets, rights, and properties of the Golden Globes from the HFPA, a group of international journalists who previously chose nominees for and decided winners at the awards show each year.

As a result, it was also announced that the HFPA and its membership -- which had come under fire in recent years -- would wind down and transition into a newly formed Golden Globe Foundation to continue the organization's legacy of entertainment-related charitable giving.

In November 2023, it was announced that two new categories were being added to the forthcoming Golden Globes: one honoring cinematic and box office achievement and one for the best performance in stand-up comedy on television.

The 2024 Golden Globes will take place Sunday, Jan. 7, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. The awards ceremony will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+. A host for the awards show has yet to be announced.

Here are the nominations for the 81st annual Golden Globes:

FILM

Best motion picture (drama)

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer"

"Past Lives"

"The Zone of Interest"

Best motion picture (musical or comedy)

"Air"

"American Fiction"

"Barbie"

"The Holdovers"

"May December"

"Poor Things"

Best motion picture (animated)

"The Boy and the Heron"

"Elemental"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie"

"Suzume"

"Wish"

Cinematic and box office achievement

"Barbie"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

"John Wick: Chapter 4"

"Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1"

"Oppenheimer"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie"

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour"

Best motion picture (non-English language)

"Anatomy of a Fall" (France)

"Fallen Leaves" (Finland)

"Io Capitano" (Italy)

"Past Lives" (United States)

"Society of the Snow" (Spain)

"The Zone of Interest" (United Kingdom/USA)

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (drama)

Annette Bening, "Nyad"

Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Sandra Hüller, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Greta Lee, "Past Lives"

Carey Mulligan, "Maestro"

Cailee Spaeny, "Priscilla"

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (drama)

Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Colman Domingo, "Rustin"

Barry Keoghan, "Saltburn"

Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"

Andrew Scott, "All of Us Strangers"

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)

Fantasia Barrino, "The Color Purple"

Jennifer Lawrence, "No Hard Feelings"

Natalie Portman, "May December"

Alma Pöysti, "Fallen Leaves"

Margot Robbie, "Barbie"

Emma Stone, "Poor Things"

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)

Nicolas Cage, "Dream Scenario"

Timothée Chalamet, "Wonka"

Matt Damon, "Air"

Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers"

Joaquin Phoenix, "Beau Is Afraid"

Jeffrey Wright, "American Fiction"

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Emily Blunt, "Oppenheimer"

Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple"

Jodie Foster, "Nyad"

Julianne Moore, "May December"

Rosamund Pike, "Saltburn"

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Willem Dafoe, "Poor Things"

Robert De Niro, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer"

Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"

Charles Melton, "May December"

Mark Ruffalo, "Poor Things"

Best director

Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"

Greta Gerwig, "Barbie"

Yorgos Lanthimos, "Poor Things"

Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"

Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Celine Song, "Past Lives"

Best screenplay

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, "Barbie"

Tony McNamara, "Poor Things"

Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Celine Song, "Past Lives"

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Best original score

Jerskin Fendrix, "Poor Things"

Ludwig Göransson, "Oppenheimer"

Joe Hisaishi, "The Boy and the Heron"

Mica Levi, "The Zone of Interest"

Daniel Pemberton, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

Robbie Robertson, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Best original song

"Addicted to Romance" from "She Came to Me"

"Dance the Night" from "Barbie"

"I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie"

"Peaches" from "The Super Mario Bros. Movie"

"Road to Freedom" from "Rustin"

"What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie"

TELEVISION

Best television series (drama)

"1923"

"The Crown"

"The Diplomat"

"The Last of Us"

"The Morning Show"

"Succession"

Best television series (musical or comedy)

"Abbott Elementary"

"Barry"

"The Bear"

"Jury Duty"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Ted Lasso"

Best television limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for television

"All the Light We Cannot See"

"Beef"

"Daisy Jones & the Six"

"Fargo"

"Fellow Travelers"

"Lessons in Chemistry"

Best performance by a female actor in a television series (drama)

Helen Mirren, "1923"

Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"

Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"

Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"

Emma Stone, "The Curse"

Best performance by a male actor in a television series (drama)

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"

Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Dominic West, "The Crown"

Best performance by a female actor in a television series (musical or comedy)

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Elle Fanning, "The Great"

Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

Natasha Lyonne, "Poker Face"

Best performance by a male actor in a television series (musical or comedy)

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jason Segel, "Shrinking"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television

Riley Keough, "Daisy Jones & the Six"

Brie Larson, "Lessons in Chemistry"

Elizabeth Olsen, "Love & Death"

Juno Temple, "Fargo"

Rachel Weisz, "Dead Ringers"

Ali Wong, "Beef"

Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television

Matt Bomer, "Fellow Travelers"

Sam Claflin, "Daisy Jones & the Six"

Jon Hamm, "Fargo"

Woody Harrelson, "White House Plumbers"

David Oyelowo, "Lawmen: Bass Reeves"

Steven Yeun, "Beef"

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television

Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"

Abby Elliott, "The Bear"

Christina Ricci, "Yellowjackets"

J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession"

Meryl Streep, "Only Murders in the Building"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

James Marsden, "Jury Duty"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Alan Ruck, "Succession"

Alexander Skarsgård, "Succession"

Best performance in stand-up comedy on television