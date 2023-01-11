Stars in film and television are being honored at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday.

The Jerrod Carmichael-hosted show, which kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, returned to TV this year after last year's event wasn't televised or streamed and featured no red carpet or audience.

This year's event is being held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

"Abbott Elementary" is the most-nominated on the TV side, with five nominations. Shows that trailed closely behind with four nominations each included "The Crown," "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," "Only Murders in the Building," "Pam & Tommy" and "The White Lotus."

The 2022 awards show was held as a private event in January after NBC refused to air the show on its network following a 2021 Los Angeles Times report that found there were no Black members in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The group of international journalists decide the nominees and winners of the show.

The HFPA committed to "transformational changes" in the wake of the controversy by pledging to increase minority membership, representation and transparency in the organization.

In 2022, the HFPA doubled the size of its voting body by adding 103 new international voters. It now has 200 voting members who represent 62 countries around the world, according to the HFPA.

The organization revealed in September that combined with the current membership, the total Globes voting body is now 52% female, and 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse.

Check out the full list of winners from the 2023 Golden Globes, which will be continually updated:

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brad Pitt, "Babylon"

Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" - WINNER

Eddie Redmayne, "The Good Nurse"





Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture

Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" - WINNER

Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Dolly De Leon, "Triangle of Sadness"

Carey Mulligan, "She Said"





Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a musical-comedy or drama television series

John Lithgow, "The Old Man"

Jonathan Pryce, "The Crown"

John Turturro, "Severance"

Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary" - WINNER

Henry Winkler, "Barry"





Best original score

Carter Burwell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Alexandre Desplat, "Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio"

Hildur Guðnadóttir, "Women Talking"

Justin Hurwitz, "Babylon" - WINNER

John Williams, "The Fabelmans"





Best original song

"Carolina, "Where the Crawdads Sing"

"Ciao Papa," "Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio"

"Hold My Hand," "Top Gun: Maverick"

"Lift Me Up," "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Naatu Naatu," "RRR" - WINNER





Best performance by an actor in a television series (musical or comedy)

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear" - WINNER





Best performance by an actress in a television series (musical or comedy)

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary" - WINNER

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"





Best performance by an actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)

Diego Calva, "Babylon"

Daniel Craig, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

Adam Driver, "White Noise"

Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin" - WINNER

Ralph Fiennes, "The Menu"





Best performance by an actress in a motion picture (musical or comedy)

Lesley Manville, "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"

Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" - WINNER

Margot Robbie, "Babylon"

Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Menu"

Emma Thompson, "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande"





Best motion picture (animated)

"Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio" - WINNER

"Inu-Oh"

"Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

"Turning Red"





Best performance by an actor in a motion picture (drama)

Austin Butler, "Elvis" - WINNER

Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"

Hugh Jackman, "The Son"

Bill Nighy, "Living"

Jeremy Pope, "The Inspection"





Best performance by an actress in a television series (drama)

Emma D'Arcy, "House of the Dragon"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"

Hilary Swank, "Alaska Daily"

Zendaya, "Euphoria" - WINNER





Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a musical-comedy or drama television series

Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Julia Garner, "Ozark" - WINNER

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"





Best performance by an actress in a motion picture (drama)

Cate Blanchett, "TAR" - WINNER

Olivia Colman, "Empire of Light"

Viola Davis, "The Woman King"

Ana de Armas, "Blonde"

Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans"





Best motion picture (non-English language)

"All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germany)

"Argentina, 1985" (Argentina) - WINNER

"Close" (Belgium/France/Netherlands)

"Decision to Leave" (South Korea)

"RRR" (India)





Best screenplay

Todd Field, "TAR"

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin" - WINNER

Sarah Polley, "Women Talking"

Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, "The Fabelmans"





Best director

James Cameron, "Avatar: The Way of Water"

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Baz Luhrmann, "Elvis"

Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans" - WINNER



