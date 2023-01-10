Awards season is in full swing as Hollywood gears up for the 2023 Golden Globes.

Celebrating the best in film and television, as determined by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the 80th Golden Globes will be held tonight, Jan. 10, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Scroll to learn everything you need to know about this year's ceremony, including who's hosting, what's nominated, how to watch and more.

Who's hosting the ceremony?

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the 2023 Golden Globes, the HFPA announced in December.

Carmichael is best known for his eponymous sitcom "The Carmichael Show," which ran for three season on NBC, and for his three HBO comedy specials. The most recent special, 2022's "Rothaniel," featured Carmichael coming out as gay and won him an Emmy for outstanding writing for a variety special.

Will Heath/AP, FILE Host Jerrod Carmichael is pictured during his monologue on "Saturday Night Live."

What's nominated this year?

The nominations for the 2023 Golden Globes were announced Dec. 12, and Martin McDonagh's "The Banshees of Inisherin" took the top spot among films with eight nominations while "Abbott Elementary" schooled the competition on the TV side with five.

Other top-nominated films include Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's "Everything Everywhere All at Once" with six nominations as well as Damien Chazelle's "Babylon" and Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans" with five apiece.

Shows that scored big include "The Crown," "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," "Only Murders in the Building," "Pam & Tommy" and "The White Lotus," with four nominations each.

Searchlight Pictures Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell in a scene from the film "The Banshees of Inisherin."

Eddie Murphy and Ryan Murphy to be honored

The HFPA announced in December that Eddie Murphy, a previous Golden Globe winner for "Dreamgirls" in 2007, would be receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2023 Golden Globes.

The Cecil B. DeMille Award, first awarded in 1952 to the director who inspired its name, is presented to honor someone for their "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment." Recent recipients include Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, Jeff Bridges, Tom Hanks and Jane Fonda.

It was also announced in December by the HFPA that Ryan Murphy, who won a Golden Globe in 2017 for "The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story," will receive the Carol Burnett Award at this year's ceremony.

The Carol Burnett Award, first awarded in 2019 to the comedian who inspired its name, is presented to someone for the "lasting impact that their television career achievements have had on both the industry and audiences." Previous recipients include Burnett, Ellen DeGeneres and Norman Lear.

A star-studded list of presenters

The HFPA announced the first round of presenters for the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 3. The first round included: Ana de Armas, Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Colman Domingo, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Byer, Niecy Nash-Betts, Quentin Tarantino and Tracy Morgan.

Additional presenters were announced Jan. 9 by the HFPA, including Claire Danes, Cole Hauser, Harvey Guillén, Henry Golding, Hilary Swank, Glen Powell, Jay Ellis, Jenna Ortega, Jennifer Coolidge, Jennifer Hudson, Letitia Wright, Mo Brings Plenty, Regina Hall and Salma Hayek Pinault.

Sean Penn will also introduce what is being described as "a special message of peace" from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images A view of the Golden Globe statue on stage before HFPA President Helen Hoehne announces the nominations for the 79th Annual Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Dec. 13, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

What happened to the 2022 Golden Globes?

The 2022 Golden Globes were held as a private event in January 2022 after NBC refused to air the awards show amid allegations of racism within the HFPA.

A 2021 report from the Los Angeles Times found there were no Black members in the HFPA, the voting group of international journalists who decide both the nominees and the winners.

In the wake of the controversy, the HFPA promised "transformational changes" to the organization, vowing to boost minority membership and representation and to operate with more transparency.

In September 2022, the HFPA added 103 non-member voters to its ranks, now numbering 200, noting that its voting body is now 52% female and 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse. The group's voters now represent 62 countries around the world.

That same month, it was announced that the Golden Globes would return to television for the 2023 ceremony.

How to watch