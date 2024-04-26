Matthew McConaughey stepped out with wife Camila Alves and their kids Thursday night for a good cause.

The entire McConaughey crew hit the carpet at the 12th Annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala on April 25 at ACL Live in Austin, Texas.

In one photo, the Oscar-winning actor and the Brazilian model and designer, who married in June 2012, are seen sharing a flirty moment together.

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey attend the 12th Annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala, Apr. 25, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Rick Kern/Getty Images

Another snap shows the couple along with their kids -- son Levi, 15, daughter Vida, 14, and son Livingston, 11 -- posing together for the cameras.

Levi McConaughey, Matthew McConaughey, Livingston McConaughey, Camila Alves McConaughey and Vida McConaughey attend the 2024 Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala, April 25, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Amy E. Price/Getty Images

The famous family were in attendance at the annual fundraising event created by McConaughey, singer Jack Ingram and college football coach Mack Brown with a goal to raise money for nonprofits that empower kids.

According to the Mack, Jack & McConaughey website, it has given over $41 million to organizations since its launch.