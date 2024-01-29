Matthew McConaughey shared a sweet birthday message for his wife Camila Alves McConaughey over the weekend.

The actor shared a photo of the two of them wearing sunglasses on Sunday and called Alves McConaughey, who turned 41 that day, a "hot mamma."

"Exceptional ambiance," the Academy Award winner wrote in the caption. "#happybirthday hot mamma @camilamcconaughey"

Alves McConaughey also received a sweet birthday message from her son Levi, 15, who referenced a card he gave her when he was 6, in which he called his mom "the bomb!"

"My mom is the bomb," Levi said in a video on Sunday. "For real. I made that post when I was six, it still holds up. Love you so much and thank you for being the best mom that I could ask for -- that we could ask for."

"Seriously, love you so so so much," he added. "Happy birthday and to many more. Ciao."

Alves McConaughey took to Instagram herself to mark her birthday in a video set to the song "The Girl From Ipanema." The video features her walking down an outdoor corridor with a drink in hand. In the caption she said the birthday greetings she'd received had brought her to tears.

"It's MY BIRTHDAY!!! Cheers to celebrate!!!" she wrote, saying she had "[cried] already multiple times today."

"All the videos means so much," she added. "So much Gratitude 🙏."

McConaughey and Alves McConaughey met in 2006 and later became engaged in 2011. They married in June 2012.

In addition to son Levi, the couple share daughter Vida, 14, and son Livingston, 11.