Aside from being an Oscar and Golden Globe-winning actor, Jamie Foxx is also a proud father.

Foxx, 56, is a dad to two children -- daughters Corinne and Anelise.

The "Ray" star regularly shares his kids on social media, most recently posting a birthday tribute to his eldest daughter Corinne, who turned 30 this week.

Get to know more about Jamie Foxx's 2 kids

Corinne Foxx

Corinne Foxx and Jamie Foxx attend the Los Angeles Screening of "Below The Belt" at Directors Guild Of America on Oct. 01, 2022 in Los Angeles. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Corinne Foxx was born Feb. 15, 1994, in Los Angeles. Jamie Foxx shares Corinne with his former partner Connie Kline.

Following in her dad's footsteps, Corinne Foxx has appeared in movies and TV shows, including "47 Meters Down: Uncaged," "Safety" and "Dollface" according to her IMDb page.

When her father experienced a health scare in April 2023, Corinne Foxx provided updates to his fans about the actor's condition.

"We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," she stated at the time. "The family asks for privacy during this time."

The father and daughter also hosted the game show "Beat Shazam" together but the two briefly stepped away from their roles following Jamie Foxx's health scare.

Last December, the Academy Award winner shared a series of photos on his Instagram account to congratulate Corinne Foxx on her engagement to her boyfriend Joe Hooten.

In the black and white photos, the couple can be seen embracing each other with her beautiful diamond ring on display.

Actor Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne Foxx during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards show at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Jan. 19, 2020. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

Jamie Foxx penned a heartfelt note in the caption, gushing over the young couple.

"You are a perfect example of what being in love is…." he wrote at the time. "You care about each others life mental and physical… and you have each other's back… congratulations on your engagement…"

Continuing his note with a message to his soon-to-be son-in-law, he wrote, "When you whispered to me a while back that you were gonna ask my baby girl to marry you I had tears of joy in my soul… 🙏🏾❤️."

To his daughter, he added, "You have… and have always had a special place in my heart… you deserve love abundantly… so again congratulations you too… can't wait to walk you down that [a]isle."

Corinne Foxx announced her engagement to boyfriend Hooten by posting similar photos to her Instagram account.

"From the first time I saw you, I knew you were my forever 💍❤️," she wrote in the caption of her post.

Anelise Bishop

(L-R) Corinne Foxx, Anelise Bishop and Jamie Foxx attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors's Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 19, 2020 in Los Angeles. Gregg Deguire/Getty Images, FILE

Jamie Foxx shares his second daughter Anelise with ex Kristin Grannis. Anelise was born Oct. 3, 2008, in Los Angeles.

During an interview with "Good Morning America" in 2021, Jamie Foxx revealed Anelise has a passion for music as well as sports.

He said at the time that Anelise was "playing the piano -- she's on the guitar, and she's 5 feet, 10 inches at 13 years old!"

When it came to Anelise's basketball skills, he gushed, "Her last game before COVID, she was playing with the boys. She had 21 points, 17 rebounds, 5 blocks."